The global next generation sequencing market is expected to reach nearly US$ 20 Billion by 2026

The market is driven by factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, decreasing cost of sequencing, improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, initiatives from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing application of NGS in precision medicine & molecular diagnostics. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to impede the growth of the next generation sequencing market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected over 159 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 3,312,333 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of May 10, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the next generation sequencing (NGS) market. Next-generation sequencing has a crucial role in the clinical labs and research to fight against the SARS-CoV-2, which results in the COVID-19. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has the potential advantage of determining the genetic sequence of a virus and helping scientists understand the mutation of the virus. In June 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Illumina for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test utilizing next-generation sequence technology. The major factors such as increasing research and development activities utilizing the NGS technologies, growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnosis, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for next generation sequencing due to COVID-19 are expected to drive the growth of the overall market.



By Products - Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market and Forecast

• The consumables product segment dominates the global next generation sequencing market.

• The Platforms segment is the second largest product segment of the global next generation sequencing market.

• The NSG services segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Consumables Market and Forecast

• The library preparation and target enrichment segment captured highest share of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2020.

• DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection segment held over one fourth share of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2020.

• Quality Control Kits & Reagents segment contributed least share of the overall next generation sequencing (NGS) consumables market in 2020.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Platforms Market and Forecast

• HiSeq Series captured largest share of the next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms market, followed by Ion Torrent.

• Sequel System and NovaSeq is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

• iSeq held least share of the global next generation sequencing platforms market in 2020.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Services Market and Forecast



Sequencing Services Market and Forecast

• Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES) dominates the global sequencing services market segment.

• RNA Sequencing is the second largest sequencing services as this segment held around a quarter of the market in 2020.

• Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is the third largest sequencing services, followed by the Chip Sequencing services.

• De Novo Sequencing and Methyl Sequencing is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



Bioinformatics Market and Forecast

• NGS Informatics Services dominate the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market, followed by the primary and secondary data analysis tools.

• Computing is the third largest segment of the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market.

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is likely to capture nearly 11% share of the next generation sequencing bioinformatics market by 2026.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Technology Market and Forecast

• Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment held maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2020.

• Ion semi-conductor sequencing is the second largest segment of the global next generation sequencing market, followed by SMRT (single molecule real time) sequencing.

• Nanopore Sequencing held least share of the global next generation sequencing market.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Applications Market and Forecast

• The reproductive health segment is the largest application of the next generation sequencing market.

• Oncology (cancer) application is likely to contribute around 42% of the total next generation sequencing market revenue by 2026.

• Rare Disease Diagnostics is the third largest application segment of the next generation sequencing market, followed by Metabolic and Immune (Diagnostic).

• Cardiovascular (risk prediction and diagnostics) applications comprise a strong potential future market for NGS diagnostics.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - End Users Market and Forecast

• The academic research held maximum share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2020, followed by Hospitals.

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for over 12% revenue share in 2020.

• Government research institutes held least share of the global next generation sequencing market.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) - Regional Market and Forecast

• By region, North America is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing market, followed by Europe.

• According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States.

• Asia Pacific is likely to contribute nearly a quarter of the global next generation sequencing market revenue by 2026.



