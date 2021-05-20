Hospital Gown Market to hit US $5,267.1 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Divers, Recent Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Hospital Gown Market Size 2020, By Usability (Disposable Gowns, Reusable Gowns) By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns) By Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Hospital gown market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global hospital gown market have been studied in detail.

The global hospital gown market is projected to reach USD 5,267.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%. Growing number of surgeries, increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections and increase in incidence of chronic diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the global hospital gown market.

Hospital gowns are medical products. The gowns are exclusive clothing worn by both patients and doctors who are reserved to undergo/perform some form of invasive medical action; these gowns are usually found in health care facilities, hospitals, and certain first-aid stations. The usefulness of a disinfected gown helps both patient and surgeon, while many physicians find the gown very well-suited for the easy listening of lungs and heart function.

The global hospital gown market is categorized based on type, usability and risk type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns and patient gowns. The surgical gowns dominated the market in 2019. For clinicians, surgical gowns guard them from possibly infectious biomaterial while concurrently averting whatsoever from the surgeon team tainting the patient.

North America dominated the market for hospital gown in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to growing cognizance about patient protection and hygiene standards. Key players of the global hospital gown market include Medline Industries, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services Inc., 3M, Cardinal Health, Bellcross Industries Private Limited, Priontex, Standard Textile Co., Inc. and Sara Health Care among others.

