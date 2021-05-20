Global Pet Tech Market revenue to hit $20 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the pet tech market which estimates the market valuation for pet tech will cross US$ 20 billion by 2027. Rising adoption of pets coupled with technological advancements will drive the pet tech industry growth.

Technological advancements and consumer-friendly business models will drive the market growth. The market players are offering affordable pet-tech products equipped with high quality hardware and recurring subscription models. Furbo’s in-home pet camera and Fi’s smart dog collar with GPS tracking are the two prime examples of such products. Also, technologies such as dog microchips are gaining popularity with government legislation in several countries including the UK, China, Japan, and Australia making them mandatory.

Pet owners are spending heavily on automated feeding systems for dogs. These systems enable pet owners to set timer and portion size for automated distribution of food, ensuring a safe & proper diet. These solutions also offer mobile access that allows pet owners to remotely evaluate the eating habits of their pets. Several companies offer pet feeding systems integrated with a monitor that allows owners to virtually verify their pets’’ health. For instance, Westlink 6 Automatic Pet feeder provides complete remote control over pet feeding with a built-in voice recorder and speaker along with infrared detection to prevent locking.

The Latin America pet tech market will witness a steady growth over the forecast time period. Brazil accounts for a major share of the pet population in Latin America. The country had 140 million pets in 2019 with dogs being the widely adopted pets among Brazilian households. The number of pets owned by Brazilians makes the country one of the main pet tech markets globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought some changes in the Latin America pet tech industry. For instance, online sales of pet wearables increased significantly in the first half of 2020.

Some major findings of the pet tech market report are:

Advent of AI & IoT-enabled pet tech devices is a major factor propelling the market growth. Pet owners are shifting toward flexible, reliable, and sophisticated technologies to turn manual tasks of feeding and tracking into automatic activities.





The increasing adoption of dogs and cats in the household sector will fuel the demand for affordable pet tech devices to improve pet health, safety, entertainment, and care.





Pet wearable devices integrated with modern technologies such as Wi-Fi connectivity and GPS tracking are witnessing high adoption in the market.

The demand for fitness tracking & health monitoring solutions in cattle and farms will propel the market growth. Pet wearable devices allow owners to track, analyze, and monitor the health of their commercial pets.





The pet tech industry is a large market opportunity in the U.S., with 85 million families or 67% of households owning a pet. These owners view pets as family members and are less price sensitive.





The market players are engaged in integrating safety features into their product offerings to enable owners easily identify and track their pets. Some of the major products that are being widely used in the market include smart cameras and smart dog training collars.

