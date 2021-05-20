United States Neo-Bank Market Report 2021: Powerful New Entrants, Consolidation, Greater Personalization, New Regulations, Search for Profits

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Maturing U.S. Neo-Bank Market: Growing Pains and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Maturing U.S. Neo-Bank Market: Growing Pains and Opportunities, discusses the neo-bank market in the U.S. and predicts what the future may hold for these companies.

Since their inception, neo-banks have attracted large customer bases and significant venture capital backing. Their approach to the business of banking is markedly different than traditional financial institutions, and some are rightfully wary of the threat they represent. Still, neo-banks themselves face numerous challenges - regulatory, financial, and otherwise.

"The future is uncertain for neo-banks. Powerful new entrants are seeking a share of the neo-bank market. Venmo - owned by PayPal - is increasingly pursuing banking functions, and Walmart has expressed its intent to expand into the market as well.

More important, neo-banks will need to find their own pathways to profitability. With their emphasis on limited fees and focus on bank accounts and debit products, neo-banks, for the most part, are not generating large profits," comments Laura Handly, market research analyst and author of the report.

Highlights of the report include:

Analysis of trends within the U.S. neo-bank market and discussion of the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic has had.

Mapping of five different segments of digital banking and examination of the ways in which neo-banks are distinct from the other four segments.

Review of the banking charters available to neo-banks, with examples of companies that have chosen each type.

Assessment of the primary threats facing neo-banks, including heightened competition, consolidation within the market, and stricter regulations.

Predictions for the future of the neo-banking market, including trends towards greater personalization and the pursuit of profits.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Trends in Neo-Banking

4. Five Segments of Digital Banking

Full service online banks

Premium deposit harvesters

Brokerage and insurance-owned online banks

Online divisions of diversified banks

Fintechs and bank partners

5. The Banking Charter Challenge

6. Different Charters Available for Neo-Banks

National banking charter

Individual state charters

Industrial Loan Company charter

Federal special purpose national banking charter

Payments charter

Purchase a pre-existing financial institution with its own charter

7. What Does the Future Hold?

Powerful new entrants

Consolidation within the neo-bank market

Trends towards greater personalization

Exposure to new regulations

Search for profits

8. Conclusion

