Global meal kit delivery services market size to expand at 13% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global meal kit delivery services market size, according to reliable analysts, was valued at USD 10.26 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 13% during the study period, eventually reaching a valuation of USD 24.14 billion by 2027.The explosive growth of this business sphere can be attributed to growing demand for homemade meals, changing consumer behavior, and proliferating sales of pharmaceutical products.

The document specializes in comparing the past records with the current market trends, further providing entrepreneurs and enterprises a competitive lead in this industry vertical. It also analyzes the market space based on its various segmentations while highlighting their respective contribution towards the overall industry remuneration.

A detailed assessment of the regional scope as well as the competitive scenario is also included in the research report, ensuring improved decision-making and high profitability while investing in new ventures.

Meal kit delivery services is basically a food service model that involves sending customers pre-portioned and partially-prepared food ingredients to prepare homecooked meals. Additionally, supportive regulatory outlook towards cold chain logistics, rapid urbanization, and increasing working population are also stimulating the industry outlook.

However, inconsistent user experience coupled with rising concerns regarding food quality may act as a bottleneck to the expansion of global meal kit delivery services market. Regardless, growing digitalization and widespread adoption of meal kit delivery services are predicted to provide the industry participants several revenue generating opportunities.

Citing an instance, HelloFresh reported to have generated revenues worth USD 754.8 million in May 2021, which is approximately a 66.4% increase. The company has also recorded 82.3% revenue increase in the United States, where its customer base surged by 88.6% annually, eventually accounting for 2.64 million.

Highlighting the market segmentations

Worldwide meal kit delivery services market has been bifurcated on the basis of offering type, service type, and platform type.

In terms of offering type, the market is further split into cook & eat and heat & eat segments. By service, the industry is divided into multiple and single. Moving on to platform type, global meal kit delivery services industry is segmented into offline and online.

Summarizing the geographical landscape

The global scope of operations of this industry vertical involves North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The country-level fragmentation includes United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom among others.

According to seasoned experts, Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest share in global meal kit delivery services industry and is likely to showcase consistent growth in the ensuing years. Factors including rapid urbanization and growing elderly population are primarily adding traction to the regional market size.

North America, on the other hand, is also set to generate lucrative returns for the industry participants, owing to changing consumer behavior and rising per capita income.

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Offering (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cook & Eat

Heat & Eat

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Service (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Multiple

Single

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Platform (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Offline

Online

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Regional Contribution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fresh & Easy

CookUnity Inc.

Takeout Kit

Purple Carrot

Hungryroot Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Gobble Inc.

Freshly

EveryPlate

Blue Apron Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Offering, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Platform, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising demand for homemade meals

3.1.1.2. Changing consumer behaviours

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Inconsistent user experience

3.1.2.2. Poor food quality

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing digitalization

Chapter 4. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Offering, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Heat & Eat

5.4.2. Cook & Eat

Chapter 6. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Single

6.4.2. Multiple

Chapter 7. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, by Platform

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Platform, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Online

7.4.2. Offline

Chapter 8. Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market, Regional Analysis

