Communiqué Orange SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, 18 May 2021

Paris, 20 May 2021

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, 18 May 2021

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Orange Combined Shareholders’ Meeting took place on 18 May 2021 behind closed doors at the new Orange Bridge headquarters at 111 quai du Président Roosevelt in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Paris 92130). It was hosted by Stéphane Richard, Orange Chairman and CEO. The meeting was filmed, and the video is available in full online at orange.com.

Bridge, the Group’s new headquarters, houses commercial activities (Orange France enterprise teams) as well as corporate and international teams. It offers flexible workspaces for 2,900 on-site employees and is home to all Group teams. The floorspace is designed to adapt to teamworking and collaboration, promoting cooperation and facilitating collective decision-making, as part of an open and modern building that integrates seamlessly into the city.

In addition to presenting the Group’s 2020 annual financial results and forecasts, shareholders had the chance to review its actions, priorities and commitments implemented as part its purpose adopted at last year’s Shareholders’ Meeting. Shareholders also voted on a range of resolutions approved or rejected by the Board of Directors. Full details are available at oran.ge/ag2021.

During the meeting, Stéphane Richard stated: “We share a conviction that’s essential for today’s digital world. We can only continue to grow and develop if we make our world a better place too: more human, inclusive and sustainable. That’s the meaning behind our purpose – being a trusted partner for a responsible digital world is the common thread for our long-term growth.”

To promote shareholder dialog and in addition to the legal scope of “written questions”, shareholders were also able to ask questions before or during the Shareholders’ Meeting via dedicated communication channels.

The meeting renewed the mandate of Thierry Sommelet, representing Bpifrance Participations, as Director for another four years. This means the Board of Directors comprises 15 members, 6 women and 9 men, each bringing a diverse range of expertise.

It also approved the renewal of KPMG and appointed Deloitte who will serve as statutory auditors for the next six fiscal years.

A dividend of €0.90 per share for the 2020 financial year has been approved. Taking into account the €0.40 interim dividend already paid in December 2020, the balance will therefore be €0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date will be 15 June 2021 and the balance of the dividend will be paid on 17 June 2021.

Finally, the Shareholders’ Meeting also marks the publishing date for the new edition of the Orange Integrated Annual Report.

As a reflection of a responsible and committed Group, and prepared within the framework set out by the International Integrated Reporting Council, the Report demonstrates how Orange creates sustainable value to benefit all stakeholders. It integrates social, ethical, economic and environmental performance indicators, which, when combined with the Group’s strategic vision, business model and organization, enables it to create long-term value.

The highlights from this sixth edition include:

the vital role of networks and how Orange teams mobilized during the Covid-19 pandemic,

the deployment of the Engage 2025 strategic plan and the initial progress one year after launch,

how the Group’s performance benefits all stakeholders and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals where Orange can make a major positive impact.





The interactive and pdf versions of the Integrated Annual Report are available at: https://rai2020.orange.com.

