Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Geography

The key driving factors such as increasing number of cardiac surgeries and technological advancements in blood flow measurement devices fuel the market growth.Moreover, the rising adoption of transit-time blood flow meters is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the high cost of the blood flow measurement devices hinders the growth of the laser doppler blood flow measurement devices market.Additionally, the erupt of COVID-19 outbreak substantially disrupted the transplantation procedures due to the rising focus on the treatment of COVID-19 patients and shortage of healthcare services.



According to a data published by Council of European Union in 2020, some of the member of European Union observed reduction of around 80.0% in organ donation and transplant, which contributed to the decline in the demand for medical perfusion. This decline in medical perfusion indirectly impacted the adoption of laser doppler blood flow measuring devices.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the laser doppler blood flow measurement devices market.

