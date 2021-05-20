Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market Report 2020-2025: Opportunities in Paint and Coatings, Composites, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, & Adhesives

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3%-5% from 2019-25.

The future of the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market looks promising with opportunities in the paint and coatings, composites, electrical and electronics, construction, adhesives, and others.

The major drivers for this market are the rise in infrastructure projects and growth in the automotive and electrical and electronics industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of solvent-free epoxy resin, and the development of bio-based epoxy resin.

Some of the base epoxy resin companies profiled in this report include 3M, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Daicel Corporation, DuPont, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, NAMA Chemicals, NAN YA Plastics, and Olin Corporation.



The analyst forecasts that paint and coatings application will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the demand for paint and coatings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait countries is increasing at a moderate rate, as the economic scenario in these countries is still affected by the oil & gas market.



Within this market, paint and coatings will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the protection of concrete floors in industrial and commercial facilities.



Features of the Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market

Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market size by one segment, such as application in terms of value.

Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market breakdown by Saudi Arabia.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application type, for the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market?

What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market?

What are emerging trends in this base epoxy resin market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in this base epoxy resin market?

What are the new developments in this base epoxy resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this base epoxy resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this base epoxy resin market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African base epoxy resin market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Base Epoxy Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.4: Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market by Application

3.4.1: Paint and Coatings

3.4.2: Composites

3.4.3: Electrical and Electronics

3.4.4: Construction

3.4.5: Adhesives

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Saudi Arabian Base Epoxy Resin Market Overview

3.5.1: Saudi Arabian Base Epoxy Resin Market by Application



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: New Application Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Geographical Reach

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market by Applicatio

5.2: Emerging Trends for Middle Eastern and North African Base Epoxy Resin Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Application Development

5.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Middle Eastern and North African Epoxy Resin

5.3.3: Technology Developments



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: 3M

6.2: Aditya Birla Chemicals

6.3: BASF SE

6.4: Daicel Corporation

6.5: DuPont

6.6: Hexion

6.7: Huntsman Corporation LLC

6.8: NAMA Chemicals

6.9: NAN YA Plastics Corp.

6.10: Olin Corporation

