Ultra-Thin Glass Market to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2028 - Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Investments Plans, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Ultra-Thin Glass Market by Thickness, Manufacturing Process (Float, Fusion, Down-Draw), Application (Flat Panel Displays, Semiconductors, Automotive Glazing), End-user Industry), and Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, MEA), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global ultra-thin glass market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2019 to USD 16.3 billion by 2028, approximately at a CAGR of 11.0%. The ultra-thin glass is one of those high-end glasses that is thinner than a single human hair strand. This smaller glass size has advantages over other materials such as steel, plastics, or silicone. It offers numerous advantages including superior optical efficiency, chemical consistency, regulation of temperature, and mechanical resistance.

Adroit Market Research study on the global market for ultra-thin glass offers a holistic view of the industry from 2020 to 2028 as forecast period, including factors such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and regulatory overview. The market has been analyzed form 2018 to 2028, with a base year estimate of 2019 and a projection from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and potential characteristics of the market at both the global and the country level. In addition, the report also assesses market competition with Porter's analysis of five strengths and places leading players on the basis of their product range, regional presence, strategic initiatives and overall sales. Prominent players in the global composite resin market have been analyzed in depth.

Owing to its low thickness, ultra-thin glasses are used in numerous applications including semiconductors and electronics. The ultra-thin glasses range from micrometer to millimeter. This size makes the glass ideal for holding devices like computers, cameras, CCTV and laptop. These glasses are commonly used in and mirrors, LEDs, electrochromic windows and advanced packaging. A key factor in boosting market growth is rising demand for touch screen display and other electronic goods. This high adoption comes from various industries which drive the ultra-thin glass market to develop. The high cost of raw materials and the production process, however, hampers business development. However, the growing application of ultra-thin glass to solar products is anticipated to offer market players growth opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the global ultra-thin glass market is segmented into biotechnology, automotive, electronic, and other industries. Furthermore, electronics is sub-sectioned into electronic paper, touch screen display digital signage, and semiconductor of these, the touch panel group represented the leading market share in 2019 and is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Ultra-thin glass market is segmented by region into, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the ultra-thin glass global market. It is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The region's mid-earning people's rising disposable income is the major factor responsible for that demand. The key players operating in the global ultra-thin glass market include Nippon Electric Glass, Central Glass, Asahi Glass, Corning, and SCHOTT.

