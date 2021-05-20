Global $95.41 Billion Flue Gas Treatment Systems Markets, 2018-2028 - High Cost Involved with Installation and Maintenance Systems Could Hamper Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Control Type, By Marketing Mode, By End-Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flue gas treatment market size is expected to reach USD 95.41 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of flue gas treatment process to eliminate or reduce pollutants or other hazardous gases released on burning of fossil fuels at power plants, industrial facilities, manufacturing units is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Increasing investments in R&D of technologically advanced systems such as high performing equipment at cost-effective prices by major market players.



The global market growth is expected to be driven by major factors such as increasing number of construction as well as renovation activities across the globe, resulting in growing consumption of cement, coupled with strict government regulations regarding pollutions and effluent emissions.

Growing infrastructural development globally including flyovers, bridges, tunnels, dams, roads, and public transport infrastructure, among others, coupled with construction activities in commercial and residential sectors are driving demand for cement.



Lack of product knowledge and high cost involved installation and maintenance of these systems are factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the control type segments, the particulate control type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global flue gas treatment systems market in 2020, due to growing consumption of bag filters and electrostatic precipitators in various end-use industries.

In addition, the mercury control type segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to installations of systems to control mercury emission globally.

Among the end-use segments, the power segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global flue gas treatment systems market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific flue gas treatment systems market accounted for substantially large revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is projected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to favorable government policies, presence of various coal-based power plants, and rapidly growing chemical and petrochemical industry in the region.

Key players profiled in the global flue gas treatment systems market report include General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Thermax Limited, Doosan Lentjes, FLSmidth, Siemens, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, and AMEC Foster Wheeler. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Control Type Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapidly growing cement industry

4.2.2.2. Strict laws and regulation regarding air pollution control

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of substitutes and renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market By Control Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Control Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Particulate Control

5.3. Flue Gas Desulfurization

5.4. DeNOx

5.5. Mercury Control



Chapter 6. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market By End User Insights & Trends

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Power

6.3. Cement

6.4. Iron & Steel

6.5. Chemical & Petrochemical



Chapter 7. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market By Marketing Mode Insights & Trends

7.1. Marketing Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Systems Customers

7.3. Direct Marketing

7.4. Indirect Marketing



Chapter 8. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market By Regional Outlook

8.1. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Thermax Limited

Doosan Lentjes

FLSmidth

Siemens

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

AMEC Foster Wheeler.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ha6sd