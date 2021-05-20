New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helicopter tourism Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tourism Type and Ownership Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073138/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for tourism among every class of society has led to the emergence of various types of tourism methods.



Roadway’s tourism has dominated the industry for a long period, however newer robust tourism methods are emerging in the recent years, such as waterways-based tourism and aerial tourism.The increase in disposable income among the masses in developed countries as well as developing countries has resulted in rise in aerial tourism through helicopter.



This factor has positively impacted on the helicopter tourism market.



The helicopter tourism market is segmented on the basis of tourism type and ownership type.Based on tourism type, the market is segmented into general tourism and customized tourism.



The tourism type segment is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period.Based on ownership type, the helicopter tourism market is segmented into fractional ownership and charter service.



The ownership type segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting every business globally since December 2019.The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods.



The tourism sector witnessed severe losses due to travelling restrictions imposed by several country’s government across the world which led drastic fall down of visitors at tourist places.According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the major tourism countries such as the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, India, and China are some of the worst affected due to COVID-19 outbreak.



Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the social gathering at tourist destinations. These adversities led to the reduction in the business volume of helicopter tourism market.



The overall helicopter tourism market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the helicopter tourism market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the helicopter tourism market.



Accretion Aviation; Bird’s Eye View Helicopters LLC; Liberty helicopter; Cape Town Helicopters; Helicopter Flight Services, Inc.; Maverick Aviation Group; Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters; Zip Aviation; Heli Chicago, and Lisbon Helicopters are among a few major players operating in the global helicopter tourism market.

