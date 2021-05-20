English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed

Further to the announcement of 23 March 2021 regarding the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 655,931,000 by cancellation of treasury shares it is hereby confirmed that the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority today.

The capital decrease is divided into 131,186 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 524,745 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000.

After registration of the capital decrease, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ share capital amounts to nominally DKK 19,376,016,000 with DKK 10,468,215,000 as A share capital and DKK 8,907,801,000 as B share capital, respectively, divided into:

A shares of DKK 1,000 10,468,107 shares A shares of DKK 500 216 shares B shares of DKK 1,000 8,907,718 shares B shares of DKK 500 166 shares

The decreased share capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been sought executed with effect as soon as possible.

Copenhagen, 20 May 2021

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

