Global Energy Harvesting System Markets 2021: Opportunities in the Growing IoT Market, Advancements in Nanotechnology, Ocean Energy Harvesting & Favorable Government Initiatives - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market (2020-2025) by End-Use Systems, Sensor Type, Technology, Components, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is estimated to be USD 484 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 800 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the rising demand for electronic devices followed by the need for reducing the costs associated with powering systems have led the companies to invest in energy harvesting systems. This has further benefitted the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising demand for energy in large-scale enterprises along with the high demand for wireless sensor technologies are contributing to the growth of the market. Similarly, the advancements made in nanotechnology and Ocean energy harvesting are creating growth opportunities for the market.

However, factors such as the high cost of the energy harvesting system are likely to restrain the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is segmented further based on End-Use Systems, Sensor Type, Technology, Components, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified as light, vibration, thermal, and electromagnetic/radio frequency (RF). Amongst all, the light energy harvesting technology holds the highest market share.

By Components, the market is classified as transducers, power management integrated circuits (PMICs), and storage systems. Among these, the transducers generated the highest revenue in the market.

By Application, the market is classified as building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security. Amongst all, building & home automation contributed the highest revenue to the market.

By End Use System, the market is classified as Wireless Switching system, Wireless HVAC system, Wireless Sensing and Telematics system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Asset Tracking System, Remote Health Monitoring system and Regenerative Energy Harvesting system. Amongst all, the Wireless HVAC systems are estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles



Some of the key companies covered in the report are Arveni SAS, Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., EnOcean GmbH, Voltree Power Inc., and Bionic Power Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising demand for electronic devices

4.2.1.2 Need for reducing the cost associated with powering systems.

4.2.1.3 Growing demand for energy in large scale enterprises

4.2.1.4 Growing demand for wireless sensors

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Higher costs of an energy harvesting system

4.2.2.2 Data security issues

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing IoT market

4.2.3.2 Advancements in nanotechnology

4.2.3.3 Ocean energy harvesting

4.2.3.4 Favorable government initiatives

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Reliable alternatives of power generation

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vibration Energy Harvesting

6.3 Thermal Energy Harvesting

6.4 Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting

6.5 Light Energy Harvesting



7 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 By Transducer

7.2.1 Electro-dynamic

7.2.2 Photovoltaic

7.2.3 Thermoelectric

7.2.4 Piezoelectric

7.3 PMIC

7.4 Storage systems



8 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building and home automation

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Transportation

8.6 Security



9 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By End Use System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wireless Switching system

9.3 Wireless HVAC system

9.4 Wireless Sensing and Telematics system

9.5 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

9.6 Asset Tracking System

9.7 Remote Health Monitoring system

9.8 Regenerative Energy Harvesting system



10 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

Arveni SAS (Hager)

Convergence Wireless

Cymbet Corporation

Powercast Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Fujitsu Limited

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

EnOcean GmbH

Voltree Power Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Yantra Harvest Energy Private Limited

Analog Devices Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Schneider Electric

Microchip Technology Inc

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG)

STMicroelectronics SA

Mide Tecnhology (Hutchinson)

Mouser electronics (TTI Inc.)

General Electric

Piezo Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foptf8