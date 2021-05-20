Global PCR technologies market size to hit USD 11.04 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts and forecasters, global PCR technologies market size, valued USD 6.77 billion in 2019, is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over 2020-2027 and amass a valuation of USD 11.04 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe. Rising burden of infectious diseases and increasing establishments of diagnostic centers across the globe are catalyzing the industry growth.

Proceeding further, the research literature entails a detailed evaluation of the key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Moreover, in-depth analysis of the other sub-markets, inclusive of technique, product, application, and end user segmentations are included for a broader understanding of the industry. Lastly, the study offers a 360-degree outlook of the leading companies with respect to their product/service portfolio, financials, and strategic undertakings like partnerships, mergers, and investments.

On the contrary, high manufacturing costs and prolonged time period for test results will continue to negatively impact the global PCR technologies market dynamics in the ensuing years.

For the uninitiated, polymerase chain reactions, abbreviated as PCR, is a method that can produce thousands, or millions copies of fragment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), and are utilized in molecular biology, genetic studies, drug discovery, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics. Moreover, this process also finds application in forensics to recognize suspects or identify an individual.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to the overall PCR technologies market growth. North America currently accounts for majority of the industry share and will showcase strong growth trends during the forecast period, largely creditable to rapid upgradation of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific PCR technologies market is slated to grow exponentially in the upcoming years, driven by rising awareness about gene-based diseases and growing deployment of state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies in healthcare settings.

Competitive landscape overview:

Key players influencing global PCR technologies industry trends are Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux S.A., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., and Qiagen N.V. among others. These companies are focusing on R&D, new product development and its commercialization to improve their standing in this domain.

Global PCR Technologies Market Technique Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Real-time PCR

Conventional PCR

Reverse Transcription PCR

Digital PCR

Multiplex PCR

Hot-Start PCR

Others





Global PCR Technologies Market Product Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Global PCR Technologies Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Genetic Sequencing

Gene Expression Analysis

Nucleic Acid Detection

Genotyping

Nucleic Acid Synthesis

Diagnostic Applications

Standard Validation/Verifications

Environmental Applications

Other





Global PCR Technologies Market End-User Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Healthcare Industry

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academia and Government Organizations

Applied Industries

Pharma-biotech Companies

Others





Global PCR Technologies Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global PCR Technologies Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Biomerieux S.A.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffman-la Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. PCR Technologies Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. PCR Technologies Market, By Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. PCR Technologies Market, By Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. PCR Technologies Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. PCR Technologies Market, By End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global PCR Technologies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global PCR Technologies Market Dynamics

3.1. PCR Technologies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising incidence of genetic disorders

3.1.1.2. Advancements in PCR technologies

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High device costs

3.1.2.2. Technical limitations

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing adoption in emerging countries

3.1.3.2. Shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery

Chapter 4. Global PCR Technologies Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global PCR Technologies Market, By Technique

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global PCR Technologies Market By Technique, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global PCR Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts By Technique 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. PCR Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Conventional Pcr

5.4.2. Real-time Pcr

5.4.3. Digital Pcr

5.4.4. Reverse Transcription Pcr

5.4.5. Hot-start Pcr

5.4.6. Multiplex Pcr

5.4.7. Other

Chapter 6. Global PCR Technologies Market, By Product Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global PCR Technologies Market By Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global PCR Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts By Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. PCR Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Instruments

6.4.2. Reagents And Consumables

6.4.3. Software And Services

Chapter 7. Global PCR Technologies Market, By Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global PCR Technologies Market By Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global PCR Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. PCR Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Gene Expression Analysis

7.4.2. Genetic Sequencing

7.4.3. Genotyping

7.4.4. Nucleic Acid Detection

7.4.5. Nucleic Acid Synthesis

7.4.6. Standard Validation/verification

7.4.7. Diagnostic Applications

7.4.8. Environmental Applications

7.4.9. Other

Chapter 8. Global PCR Technologies Market, By End User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global PCR Technologies Market By End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global PCR Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts By End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. PCR Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers

8.4.2. Healthcare Industry

8.4.3. Academia And Government Organizations

8.4.4. Pharma-biotech Companies

8.4.5. Applied Industries

8.4.6. Other

Chapter 9. Global PCR Technologies Market, Regional Analysis

