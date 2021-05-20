Global Adventure Tourism Market Report 2021

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, by Activity, Type of Travelers, by Age Group - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adventure Tourism Market size was valued at USD 657.8 million in 2019, is expected an elevation of USD 2.02 billion by 2030 witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2030.

Adventure tourism involves exploration of exotic destinations, venturing in remote areas, discovering the wilderness, and travelling to such other out-of-the-comfort-zone destinations, that includes physical activities, exchange of cultural values and framing a deeper connection with the nature. This niche tourism entails a certain degree of real/perceived risk or physical danger as well as, it may require special skills and physical exertion.



Adventure tourism includes various air, water and land activities like mountaineering, trekking, hiking, scuba diving, canyoneering, sandboarding, paragliding, river rafting, and others. These activities are performed under the guided supervision of experts, using all the safety measures like helmets, harness, and others, to avoid mishaps.



Market Dynamics and Trends:



Until the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the global adventure tourism industry was on the rise with increasing globalization, multinational events and concerts. This trend had been interrupted in 2020, but with the rollout of vaccines at the global level, it is expected that the tourism industry will gradually recover from the beginning of 2022.

The rapid recovery in the tourism industry, the inclination of youth towards exploring undiscovered destinations, rising demands of adventure sports and reasonable travel packages, are expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period.



However, factors such as potential risks involved in adventure travelling, unpredictable climatic conditions, and chances of mishaps are expected to hamper the growth of global adventure tourism market during the forecast period. On the other hand, surge in travel trends on social media, and high competition among travel agencies in offering reasonable travel packages are the factors propelling the growth of adventure tourism market in future.



Geographical Analysis:



North America is expected to dominate the global adventure tourism market, holding the highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as presence of various adventurous places, high per-capita disposable income, increased service offering, and upsurge in social media trends for visiting new places in vacations.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in public-private initiatives to promote tourism and inclination of youth towards adventure sports.



Competitive Landscape:



The global adventure tourism market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include G Adventures Inc., Austin Adventures, Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, ROW Adventures, TUI AG., Recerational Equipment Inc, Intrepid Group Limited, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Zhonghong Holdings Co., Ltd. and Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc. others.

The past endeavours, present developments along with futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the Adventure tourism market. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures pioneered multisport and family adventure travel company offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year.



Recently the five major players of the global adventure tourism market announced 5 exotic destinations to visit in the year 2020 viz: the ROW Adventures announced 'Founder's Trip to Turkey,' the Backroads announced 'Sardinia & Corsica Multi-Adventure Tour', a trip to the beaten path islands in Italy and France, the Austin Adventures announced the 'Wyoming Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks Family Trip' to Alaska, the Classic Journeys announced 'Galapagos Island trip,' and the Wilderness Travel announced 'Hiking in the Celestial Mountains of Kyrgyzstan'.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1 Secondary Research

1.2.2 Data Analysis Framework

1.2.3 Market Size Estimation

1.2.4 Forecasting

1.2.5 Primary Research and Data Validation



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hard

5.3. Soft

5.4. Others



6. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Activity

6.1. Overview

6.2. Air Based

6.3. Land Based

6.4. Water Based



7. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Type of Traveler

7.1. Overview

7.2. Solo

7.3. Group

7.4. Couple

7.5. Family



8. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Age Group

8.1. Overview

8.2. >30 Years

8.3. 30-41 Years

8.4. 42-49 Years

8.5. <50 Years



9. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Sales Channel

9.1. Overview

9.2. Direct

9.3. Agent



10. Global Adventure Tourism Market, by Region

10.1. Overview



11. Company Profiles

G Adventures Inc.

Austin Adventures, Inc.

Mountain Travel Sobek

ROW Adventures

TUI AG.

REI Adventures

Intrepid Group Limited

InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zqoja