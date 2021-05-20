The global EEG machines market is expected to reach US$ 1,937.00 million by 2028 from US$ 990.26 million in 2020

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EEG Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073132/?utm_source=GNW

Various companies have increased their R&D activities that have helped them to launch various innovative EEG machines as well as associated products and services in the market.



The product launches in the market have contributed to the market growth in the past years, and they are likely to continue their contribution during the forecast period.



Following are a few instances of recent product and service launches in the market.



• In April 2020, Brain Scientific Inc. launched an online store to offer its FDA-cleared NeuroCap and NeuroEEG technology. The launch of NeuroCap, which is a disposable product with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels, will help in minimizing the cross-contamination and optimizing sanitary practice.

• In September 2019, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of its VitalEEG wireless electroencephalogram headset in the US. VitalEEG system helps in evaluating brain-wave information of unconscious patients. The product is developed and designed in a manner to quickly set up and allow efficient placement of electrodes within five minutes. As per Nihon Kohden, the Vital EEG system will allow clinicians and physicians assess brain health and determine the best treatment methods for unconscious patients in less time.

• In June 2019, Cadwell Industries, Inc. announced the launch of Arc Apollo, the ninth generation of EEG solutions. The data collected in the Apollo EEG is ideal for routine diagnostic and ambulatory studies, long-term monitoring, intensive care, and epilepsy monitoring applications. The product is currently commercialized in the US, Canada, and the European Union countries.

• In August 2018, Rhythmlink International LLC launched a product line of 18 EEG electrode products, which are a part of Rhythmlink’s MR Conditional/CT electrodes. The products are FDA approved for 1.5 and 3T scanners. The electrodes are disposable and can be used for patients who require magnetic resonance (MR) or computed tomography (CT) imaging.



Based on product type, the EEG machines market is segmented into integrated EEG and portable EEG.The integrated EEG segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, However, the portable EEG segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The growth of portable EEG segment can be attributed to the technological advancements that offer real-time brain activity, which is relatively inexpensive, and non-invasive.

Based on application, the EEG machines market is segmented into disease diagnosis, sleep monitoring, anesthesia monitoring, trauma and surgery, and others.The disease diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the EEG machines market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, however, the diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the EEG machines market are World Stroke Organization, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, The Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization, among others.

