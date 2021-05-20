Medical Foam Market to reach USD 40.62 billion by 2028 - Insights on Value Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Key Trends, Business Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Medical Foam Market Size 2020, By Foam Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Spray Foam) Material (Polymers, Latex, Metals) Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global medical foam market is projected to reach USD 40.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth of implantable devices sector, increase in aging population and shift from traditional to advanced wound care products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global medical foam market.

Adroit Market Research report on global Medical foam market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global medical foam market have been studied in detail.



The global medical foam market is categorized based on foam type, material and application. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polymers, latex and metals. The polymer segment dominated the market in 2019. Polymeric foams are found almost ubiquitously in medical industry owing to their beneficial properties as compared to other counterpart materials. Polyurethane foams (PUFs) are the most important class of polymeric foams as they offer superior mechanical properties along with low density and thermal conductivity making them exceptional sound and thermal insulators, in addition to structural and comfort materials.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for medical foam in 2019, and is also set to grow at a highest CAGR due to improving economic conditions. Key players of the global medical foam market include 3M, Zotefoams plc, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Foamtec Medical, UFP Technologies, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB among others.

