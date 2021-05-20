China Hydrogen Energy Market and the Role of Overseas Players, Featuring Ballard Power Systems, Maximator, Netstack, Hexagon and More

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Layout of Overseas Players in Hydrogen Energy Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report of overseas companies' strategies in the Chinese hydrogen and fuel cell industry covers the leading companies that deal with fuel cell for automotive and stationary application, air compressor, on board vehicle hydrogen cylinder, hydrogen supplier etc.



The contents include in depth analysis of the current and future business layout of major overseas players in China hydrogen industry as well as each player's general introduction, product information, key milestone activities in hydrogen industry in China, analysis of the business model, revenue structure, as well as partnership ecosystem etc.



The data for each company includes an overview such as a year of establishment, address of their headquarters, their registered capital, revenue, executive board, number of employees, major shareholders, contact information and web site, complete set of product information, as well as value chain information which include their product component suppliers, customers and strategic partners.



Key Topics Covered:





Ballard Power Systems

Maximator in China

Nedstack in China

PDC in China

Hexagon in China

Air Liquide in China

Air product in China

Linde in China



