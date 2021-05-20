The global cell therapy bioprocessing market is expected to reach US$ 30,052.61 million in 2028 from US$ 11,192.50 million in 2020

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Cell Type, Indication, End User, And Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073129/?utm_source=GNW

Cell therapy is one of the fastest-growing areas of the life sciences. It entails delivering entire living cells to a patient to treat chronic and rare diseases.

Cell and gene therapy is still in an early stage of development in the biotechnology sector.Despite of being niche domain of the biotechnology sector, cell and gene therapy have paved the investments by the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO)/contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).



Companies are investing to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and offer world-class therapies to treat chronic conditions. Companies are adopting inorganic and organic strategies such as acquisitions and expansion to broaden their cell and gene therapy segment.

Recently, there have been a few instances of companies investing a huge amount to enter in the cell and gene therapy segment. For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc. and MaSTherCell Global, Inc. have signed an agreement, in which Catalent, Inc. has agreed to acquire MaSTherCell Global, Inc. for an amount of US$ 135 million. It is stated that Catalent, Inc. is in a good state to merge with MaSTherCell Global, Inc.’s capabilities and R&D resources to build its own development and commercial manufacturing facilities.

Similarly, in February 2021, Rentschler Biopharma, a German-based CDMO has expanded its manufacturing capabilities at Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult in the UK.Rentschler Biopharma is looking forward to entering the regenerative medicine segment and initiate the production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector for cell and gene therapies.



Rentschler Biopharma is likely to invest an undisclosed amount over the five years and will share its expertise and capabilities with CGT Catapult.

Such instances of investments are expected to boost the sector and enhance the cell therapy bioprocessing in the coming future.Additionally, in the last few years, there has been significant investments done by the biopharmaceutical companies in the cell and gene therapy segment.



According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), investments in the cell and gene therapy has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 and considerably higher than 2018. Companies across the world have invested US$ 19.9 billion in 2020, whereas the investments were accounted for US$ 13.5 billion in 2018 and US$ 9.8 billion in 2019. Thus, owing to the heavy investments, the market is expected to be flourishing in the coming years.

The cell therapy bioprocessing market, by technology, is segmented into bioreactor, lyophilization, electro spinning, controlflow centrifugation, ultrasonic lysis, genome editing technology, cell immortalization technology, and viral vector technology. The Bioreactor segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the genome editing technology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% in the market during the forecast period.

The cell therapy bioprocessing market, by cell type, is segmented into stem cell, immune cell, human embryonic stem cell, pluripotent stem cell, hematopoietic stem cells. The stem cell segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% in the market during the forecast period.

The cell therapy bioprocessing market, by indication, is segmented cardiovascular disease (CVD), oncology, wound healing, orthopedic, and others. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the orthopedic segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.3% in the market during the forecast period.

