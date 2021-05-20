New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbide Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tool Type, Configuration, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073128/?utm_source=GNW

These tools confer improved surface finish and hold size with better quality for prolonged periods.



Along with this, carbide tools last longer due to the carbide chip forming surface resists wear as the chip flows over the tools.This reduces the need for costly changes with increased scrap and rework.



Further, carbide tools are used when machining highly abrasive materials.The carbide is also known as tungsten carbide as it comprises half part tungsten and half part carbide.



The substance features stiffness thrice that of steel and is commonly used on other types of wood-cutting tools as well. Carbide-tipped wood cutting tools higher cutting speed than standard steel-based woodworking tools. Thus, the better performance capabilities of carbide tools than their counterparts are propelling the growth of the carbide tools market.



The carbide tool market is segmented on the basis of tool type, configuration, end user, and geography.Based on tool type, the market is segmented into end mills, tipped bores, burrs, drills, cutters, and other tools.



In 2020, the end mills segment accounted for the largest market share.In terms of configuration, the market is bifurcated into hand-based and machine-based.



In 2020, the machine-based segment accounted for a larger share in the market.Based on end-user, the carbide tools market is segmented into automotive and transportation, metal fabrication, construction, oil and gas, heavy machinery, and other end-users.



In 2020, the automotive and transportation segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, the global carbide tools market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for the significant share in the global market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries.The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles’ and human’s movement.



Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries.The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services.



Therefore, manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.The worldwide lockdown to minimize the transmission of virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers, especially the small & medium enterprise owners.



Moreover, the production activities in multiple industries have contracted significantly during 2020, resulting in decline in the carbide tools market. However, with the increasing need for healthcare products, the demand for carbide tools is surging from the medical industries.



The overall carbide tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the carbide tools market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global carbide tools market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the carbide tools market.



A few major players operating in the global carbide tools market are Xinrui Industry Co., Ltd.; CERATIZIT S.A.; GARR TOOL; Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company; KYOCERA Precision Tools; DIMAR GROUP; MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation; Sandvik Coromant; YG-1 Co., Ltd.; and Makita Corporation.

