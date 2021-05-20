Proactive news headlines including Strategic Elements, Austral Gold, Westar Resources and Castillo Copper

| Source: Proactive Investors Proactive Investors

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Sydney, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has reached several critical new development milestones for its moisture powered self-charging battery with shares as much as 9% higher intra-day to A$0.305. Click here
  • Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) has discovered two new gold-silver rich veins at Amancaya Mine in Chile following the receipt of new assay results from 11 drill holes. Click here
  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has kicked off its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Gidgee South Gold Project in Western Australia as well as exploration at the Birrigrin Mining Centre which includes a DGPR survey over the Birrigrin line of workings and surrounds. Click here
  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has started a desktop review on the Picha Copper-Silver Project in southern Peru that will incorporate fieldwork. Click here
  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) has begun ore sorting test-work on ore from Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi with strong initial results revealing the potential to improve project economics. Click here
  • Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is buoyed by preliminary interpretations by a geophysicist consultant that reveal possible extensions to mineralisation at Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide Project in northwest Queensland’s Mt Isa Copperbelt. Click here
  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has achieved another milestone in the second stage of its ramp-up strategy with commissioning of the Morila Gold Mine comminution circuit in Mali, West Africa, using stockpiles as well as feed from Morila Pit 5. Click here
  • Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) (OTCMKTS:SFIIF) is seeking to become the “global leader in data intelligence”, as it looks ahead to promising financial results from the June quarter. Click here
  • Iron Road Ltd (ASX:IRD) welcomes the completion of an independent technical review of the ore processing flow sheet for Central Eyre Iron Project (CEIP) that verifies the ore processing flowsheet. Click here
  • XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with French space technology company MECANO ID for the companies to work towards international space market programs. Click here

