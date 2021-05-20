Proactive news headlines including Strategic Elements, Austral Gold, Westar Resources and Castillo Copper

Sydney, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has reached several critical new development milestones for its moisture powered self-charging battery with shares as much as 9% higher intra-day to A$0.305. Click here

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) has discovered two new gold-silver rich veins at Amancaya Mine in Chile following the receipt of new assay results from 11 drill holes. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has kicked off its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Gidgee South Gold Project in Western Australia as well as exploration at the Birrigrin Mining Centre which includes a DGPR survey over the Birrigrin line of workings and surrounds. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has started a desktop review on the Picha Copper-Silver Project in southern Peru that will incorporate fieldwork. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) has begun ore sorting test-work on ore from Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi with strong initial results revealing the potential to improve project economics. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is buoyed by preliminary interpretations by a geophysicist consultant that reveal possible extensions to mineralisation at Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide Project in northwest Queensland’s Mt Isa Copperbelt. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has achieved another milestone in the second stage of its ramp-up strategy with commissioning of the Morila Gold Mine comminution circuit in Mali, West Africa, using stockpiles as well as feed from Morila Pit 5. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) (OTCMKTS:SFIIF) is seeking to become the “global leader in data intelligence”, as it looks ahead to promising financial results from the June quarter. Click here

Iron Road Ltd (ASX:IRD) welcomes the completion of an independent technical review of the ore processing flow sheet for Central Eyre Iron Project (CEIP) that verifies the ore processing flowsheet. Click here

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with French space technology company MECANO ID for the companies to work towards international space market programs. Click here

