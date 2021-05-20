New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Material" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073126/?utm_source=GNW

Automotive fabrics are available in the form of woven or nonwoven and coated or composite type.These fabric materials are quite flexible, and they possess features such as UV ray resistance and cold cracking.



They are durable and lightweight in design.Automotive fabrics aim to provide seating comfort, as well as promote the overall aesthetic appearance and experience.



The materials used in preparation of such fabrics play a significant role in promoting car efficiency along with ensuring safety and adding to overall quality of the vehicle.The growth of the market is strongly driven by advancements in technology, along with preference toward superior comfort and high-quality materials.



Moreover, rapid urbanization, economic growth, and surge in demand for automobiles accessories are expected to boost the demand for automotive fabrics.



Based on component, the automotive fabric market is categorized into carpet, headliner, hood liner, insulation, seat covering material and others.In 2019, the carpet segment held the largest share of the global automotive fabric market.



Different materials are used by manufacturers to design automotive carpets, as per suitability.Amongst others, textile are predominantly being used in designing carpet.



Such fabrics are exclusively designed by a needle-punched nonwoven or tufted fabric.Polyester (PET), polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), viscose (rayon) and Aramid are preferably used as the fiber material in designing carpet material to enhance automotive interiors.



The use of automotive textile in carpet components approximately weighs down to 4.5 kg. Manufacturer such as Freudenberg are involved in production of primary and secondary carpet backing using spunlaid polyester in automotive industry. Further, it is quite imperative for manufacturer to offer products complying with government requirements and safety standards.

Other than textiles, the use of artificial leather have gained prominence over the years.The use of leather in carpet helps to creates unique self-design along with adding style and unparalleled protection to the vehicle floor.



With the rapid advancement, the use of improved leather textured carpets has risen, which can be easily maintained and are quite durable.Further, natural or genuine leather or artificial suede are also used to promote the aesthetic features of floor; however, the use of these material is proportionally less than others.



Several manufacturers are involved in developing such material to cater to rising demand. For instance, Hydes is OEM leather supplier which is involved in supplying original and authentic % automotive leather along with other fabrics and materials for carpet components.



In terms of region, the automotive fabric market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market.



It is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period.The demand for automotive fabric is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as increase in spending capacity of the consumers, better living standards and growth in industrialization.



Also, growth in the automotive industry, owing to the rise in the demand for automobiles, is likely to drive the market in the region.Increase in demand for better automobile aesthetic and interiors also favors the growth of the automotive fabric market in the region.



Besides these, significant advancements in technology are further expected to promote the growth of automotive fabric market in Asia Pacific.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019.As of April 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown and supply chain breaks as a result of this outbreak.



Aunde Group SE; Bader Gmbh And Co. KG; Borgstena Gruppen; Boxmark Leather; Classic Soft Trim; CMI Enterprises; DK Leather Corporation Berhad; Grupo Copo; JBS Couros; Kyowa Leather Cloth; Lear Corporation; Martur; Moriden America, INC.; Sage Automotive Interiors INC.; Scottish Leather, Seiren Co., Ltd; Shawmut Corporation; Suminoe Textile Co., LTD; TB Kawashima CO., LTD; and Vulcaflex S.P.A. are among the major players operating in the global automotive fabric market.



The overall global automotive fabric market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global automotive fabric market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073126/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________