New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073123/?utm_source=GNW





Throughout the pharmaceutical industry, packaging & labelling is highly recognized as a mission-critical process, which assists the organization to frame strategic goals for attracting more customers.Frequent label changes are a matter of course and new rules & regulations emerge with rising frequency.



This factor will help in making the use of an artwork management system to lower human errors, reduce discrepancies in processes, and improve label quality & business agility.Additionally, the medical device companies have to comply with regulatory requirements such as the European Union’s MDR systems and Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and Food and Drug Administration’s?Unique Device Identification?(UDI) and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to maintain the smooth operations of pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.



Therefore, the manufacturers are reviewing medical device packaging and barcode labelling processes to comply with the emerging regulatory requirements.



The pandemic has had a negative impact on the artwork management software market.Due to travel bans, restrictions on movement, and temporary closure of supply chains, the manufacturing of labels and packaging industry business got impacted adversely.



On the contrary, due to the operational activities of essential goods such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals for biological or pharmaceutical laboratories, the demand for packaging & labelling have spurred which has helped in the adoption of artwork management system. This has led the artwork management tool market players to witness the constant flow of demand for their products.



The global artwork management software market is segmented based on deployment and application, and geography.Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud.



Based on application, the artwork management software market is segmented into life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the artwork management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global artwork management software market and profiled in the market study are Twona; Esko; enLabel Global Services; Freyr.; GreatFour Systems; Kallik, Karomi Inc; Lascom; Loftware, Inc.; and Perigord Life Science Solutions.



The overall global artwork management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the artwork management software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the artwork management software market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073123/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________