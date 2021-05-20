Worldwide Telmisartan Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telmisartan Market by Indication and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine, for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, it is used in treatment of cardiovascular risk reduction. Telmisartan is available in tablets of different strengths such as 20, 40 and 80 mg tablets under the trade name Micardis. In addition, telmisartan tablet is available in generic forms. The daily dose of telmisartan for hypertension is 40 to 80 mg and for cardiovascular risk reduction it is 80 mg. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by surge incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. Moreover, increase in approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets and rise in cases of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market. However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The global telmisartan market is segmented into indication, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Geriatric Population Worldwide

3.5.1.2. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure Worldwide Coupled with Surge in Awareness Towards Treatment of High Blood Pressure

3.5.1.3. Rise in Prevalence of Hypertension Across the Globe

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Drug shortages of Telmisartan Tablets

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High Growth Potential in Developing Economies

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Telmisartan Market



Chapter 4: Telmisartan Market, by Indication

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Hypertension

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Telmisartan Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. DrU.S.ores and Retail Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Online Pharmacies

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Telmisartan Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. Aurobindo Pharma

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business Performance.

7.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.4. Cipla Inc.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance

7.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance.

7.6. Mylan N. V.

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance

7.7. Sanofi

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Business Performance

7.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.10. Zydus Cadila

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Business Segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business Performance.

7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



