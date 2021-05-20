Global Cattle Feed Market (2021 to 2027) - by Cattle Type, Distribution Channel and Geography

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cattle Feed Market by Cattle Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Animal feed is the feed that is given to the livestock animals. Livestock animals commonly include cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, donkeys, and mules; other animals, such as buffalo, oxen, llamas, or camels, may predominate in the agriculture of other areas. Cattle also known as "genus Bos" are the largest groups in the livestock animals worldwide. Cattle primarily feed on pasture by grazing, but in modern commercialized farming their diet is supplemented with prepared animal feeds. In some under developed regions and also in developing countries, cattle are sometimes used as draft animals particularly in small-scale farming.



Beef cattle are the cattle that are specifically raised for meat production. The meat of mature is commonly known as beef. Animals grown specifically for the feedlot are known as feeder cattle, the goal of these animals is fattening. The dairy cattle breeds that are used in majority commercial production belong to the Taurine cattle subspecies. Common breeds of dairy cattle include the Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Guernsey. The major dairy cattle breeds are Holstein-Friesian, Brown Swiss, Ayrshire, Jersey, and Guernsey.



There are various systems of feeding cattle in animal husbandry industry, which have different advantages and disadvantages. Most of the cattle in the U.S. and the North America region have a fodder that is composed of grass, legumes, or silage. Most of the beef cattle are raised on pasture from their birth in the spring until autumn (age7 to 9 months). For these pastured animals, grass is usually the forage that composes the majority of their diet. Cattle reared in feedlots are fed hay supplemented with grain, soy and other ingredients in order to increase the energy density of the feed. Cattle feed produced by the most of the Milk Unions/Global Federations is a balanced source of essential nutrients required for body maintenance, growth and milk production. It is usually manufactured using a good quality of grains, oil cakes/meals, brans, molasses, com- mon salt, minerals and vitamins, hence it is comparatively cheaper and highly palatable to the cattle animals.



Growth in annual income of the families, urbanization and increasing human population in developing and developed countries underlines the demand for milk and meat in these countries and it will increase substantially in the coming years. By 2050, the global demand for dairy and meat is projected to increase by 74% and 58% respectively, and a large part of this demand will originate from developing countries. Production of milk, including milk production per lactating cow and daily weight gains for meat animals needs to be increased significantly to meet future demands of food and meat. Many governments are taking measures that are expected to help the farmers in knowing the exact requirement of the feed for the cattle and in turn feed quality feed to animals.

These moves are expected to drive the growth of the cattle feed market during the forecast time period. In countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico amid growing income levels and steady rise in the milk consumption these countries face extreme mismatch between the breedable animals and the available cattle feed, hampering the quality and quantity of the milk production.

Some issues and areas of concern that were observed in these countries are ensuring quality of feed, making available appropriate feed variants, development of skills and capability, modernization & renovation of plants, efficient management of inventory and transparency & integrity in purchases. These factors are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The cattle population and dairy production in developing countries such as India, and Brazil clearly indicates that the sector has high potential for further growth and unorganized local players can also grab the growth opportunities in these regions. This is expected to be beneficial for the growth of the cattle feed market.



Some key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniel Midland Company, BASF SE, Beijing Goke Agriculture Machinery Co., Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods, J. R. Simplot Company, Kemindustries, Land O' Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, And Provita Eurotech Ltd.



