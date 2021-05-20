New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073118/?utm_source=GNW





The 3D mapping and modelling market players are experiencing significant demand for their products.However, if the users are averse to learn the basics of using 3D mapping and modelling tools, they might fail to use them efficiently; this calls for hiring experienced workforce or technical support staff for performing these tasks.



Also, the SMEs in developing and third world countries face a major challenge in terms of lack of in-house knowledge regarding these solutions and their benefits.This can be attributed to relatively low adoption of cloud-based solutions in countries.



Thus, the insufficient availability of skilled workforce and supporting infrastructure in the developing regions is hampering the 3D mapping and modelling market growth.



In terms of geography, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC respectively.



Further, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.The 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented on the basis of component, 3D mapping application, 3D modelling application, deployment type, organization size and vertical.



Based on component, the market is segmented into software tools and services, wherein software tools are further bifurcated into 3D mapping and 3D modelling, while services are sub segmented into professional and managed services.The software tools segment led the overall market in 2020.



Based on 3D mapping application, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into inspection and measurement, object reconstruction, projection and navigation, reporting and virtualization, and others. Based on 3D modelling, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into product marketing, animation and movies, gaming and designing, architectural rendering, and others. The total 3D mapping and modelling market, by application is segmented into product marketing, animation and movies, gaming and designing, architectural rendering, and others. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on organization size, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises; the large enterprises segment represented a larger share of the market. Based on industry vertical, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, engineering and construction, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government and defence, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. The engineering and construction segment led the overall market in 2020.



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide.The global economy took the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021.



Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during the year 2020. However, the surge in demand of software solutions for higher efficiency and productivity in various industry verticals due to COVID-19 outbreak and the adoption of 3D mapping and modelling solutions is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period.



The overall 3D mapping and modelling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the 3D mapping and modelling market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for market based on all the segmentation considered with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the 3D mapping and modelling market.

Major players operating in the global 3D mapping and modelling market include Golden Software, LLC; CyberCity 3D, Inc.; Pix4D SA; Pixologic, Inc. ; Flight Evolved; Maxon Computer GmbH; Onionlab; WRLD; GeoDigital; GeoSLAM; Mapbox; DeepMap; Civil Maps; Hivemapper Inc.; Shapr3D Zrt; Innersight Labs Ltd; Astrivis;Pointivo Inc.; Dynamic Platform Co., Ltd.; Bentley Systems Incorporated; Alphabet Inc.; Esri; Autodesk, Inc.; Airbus S.A.S.; Intermap Technologies; The Foundry Visionmongers Limited; Trimble Inc.; SaaB AB; Dassault Systèmes SE; Adobe; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Topcon Corporation and Apple Inc.

