Resgreen Group (OTCPINK: RGGI) Announces the Expansion of Wanda SD Sales and Marketing into the Personal Care Industry

Clinton Township, Michigan, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the introduction of Wanda SD’s sanitization methods into the personal care industry. Deep Cuts Barbershop of Mt Clemens, Michigan has commissioned Wanda SD’s mobile disinfection services.



“Wanda SD is a wonderful addition to our efforts to keep our shop safe.” stated Gina Badamo, owner of Deep Cuts Barbershop. “Our industry has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic. Wanda will help bring us peace of mind in keeping our customers and employees safe as restrictions lift and businesses struggle to move forward.”

The ability to disinfect air and surfaces by destroying 99% of dangerous pathogens is met with Wanda SD’s use of Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light and Ozone. This mobile vehicle accomplishes this task in a non-toxic, residue-free sanitization process.

Safely guided with the use of smartphones and tablets to avoid the risk of human exposure to UVC light, Wanda SD is equipped with various safety sensors. This mobile vehicle is able to detect objects blocking the path and the presence of human beings in the vicinity. The completion of the sanitization process is indicated via a verbal confirmation.

With the lifting of various restrictions across the board, diligence is still necessary in order to combat dangerous pathogens that threaten normal ways of life. Wanda SD is an excellent addition to any cleaning regimen. The lack of harsh chemicals, ease of navigation, and compact stature make this vehicle ideal in combating bacteria and viruses that impact our daily lives.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .



