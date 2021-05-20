Cybrexa Therapeutics Appoints Stephen Basso as Chief Financial Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) tumor targeting platform, today announced that it has appointed pharmaceutical and financial services veteran Stephen Basso as Chief Financial Officer.



In this role, Basso will lead and optimize Cybrexa’s financial operations, including but not limited to managing investor relations, overseeing potential financing and engineering Cybrexa’s financial path to advancing the clinical development of its therapeutic candidates as the company seeks to expand addressable patient populations by targeting a broader scope of solid tumors.

“With our lead therapeutic candidate, CBX-12, currently in its Phase 1 trial, it is important that we continue charting this candidate’s development path,” said Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa. “With decades of experience in strategic financial planning and analysis in the pharmaceutical industry, Stephen is both a proven talent and a timely addition to Cybrexa. We look forward to the doors that his financial and pharmaceutical expertise will no doubt unlock for the company, as we continue toward providing cancer patients with more treatment options.”

Basso brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and financial leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Cybrexa, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Inozyme Pharma; Vice President, North America Commercial Finance, Global G&A at Alexion Pharmaceuticals; and Director, Financial Planning and Analysis at Pfizer. Basso holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in business finance from Providence College.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform – which consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) – enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I/II in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Lisa Rehm

Email: lisa.rehm@cybrexa.com

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: 646-277-1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media Relations

Mark Corbae

Tel: 203-682-8288

Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle Evans

Tel: 201-421-5061

Email: Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com