Rezolute Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Davelyn Hood, MD as Director, Scientific and Patient Affairs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance, today announced the addition of Davelyn Hood, MD, to its leadership team as Director, Scientific and Patient Affairs. In her new role, Dr. Hood will be a key member of the team in furthering the development of RZ358, Rezolute’s monoclonal antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial to treat congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare disease that is the most common cause of persistent low blood sugars in children.



“Dr. Hood is an ideal addition to our team, as her professional expertise, combined with her first-hand understanding of the patient experience, will be invaluable in guiding the RZ358 clinical program,” said Brian Roberts, MD, Head of Clinical Development at Rezolute.

Dr. Hood is a long-standing member of Congenital Hyperinsulinism International (CHI), where she has led international collaboration and communication efforts around ensuring increased access to treatment. In addition to over a decade of experience working on initiatives related to congenital hyperinsulinism, Dr. Hood has also served in various scientific and leadership capacities, including the President of the Board of Directors and Principal Investigator for the patient reported Hyperinsulinism Global Registry, aimed at consolidating patient data for research purposes.

“I am honored to be joining the talented team at Rezolute and to support the development of RZ358,” said Dr. Hood. “Being a parent to a child with congenital hyperinsulinism makes the management of the disease and the search for better therapies very personal for me. I am looking forward to highlighting the unique needs of the CHI patient population and applying my medical and advocacy experience in advancing the RZ358 clinical program.”

About RZ358

RZ358 is an intravenously administered human monoclonal antibody that binds to a unique site (allosteric) on the insulin receptor throughout the body, such as in the liver, fat, and muscle. The antibody modifies insulin's binding and signaling to maintain glucose levels in a normal range which counteracts the effects of elevated insulin in the body. Therefore, we believe that RZ358 is ideally suited as a potential therapy for conditions characterized by excessive insulin levels, and it is being developed to treat the hyperinsulinism and low blood sugar characteristic of diseases such as congenital HI. As RZ358 acts downstream from the beta cells, it has the potential to be universally effective at treating congenital HI caused by any of the underlying genetic defects.

RZ358 received Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and European Union as well as Pediatric Rare Disease Designation in the US. Rezolute is currently evaluating RZ358 in the RIZE trial, a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is advancing novel therapies for diseases caused by chronic glucose imbalance. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

