CURO Webinar to Tackle the Ins and Outs of Compensation Management Software Implementation

WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology WHAT: Will deliver the webinar, “How to Prepare Your Team for a Compensation Management Software Implementation.” WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-how-to-prepare-your-team-for-a-compensation-management-software-implementation. DETAILS:

An integral part of a company’s employee value proposition, compensation also represents the single largest profit and loss expense for most organizations. With shifting work models, the evolution of skills and a trend towards more personalized reward increasing compensation complexity, leading employers want to better understand how compensation management solutions provide the functionality needed to transform pay practices.



During this webinar, CURO co-founder and Senior Consultant Ruth Thomas will join Implementation Consultants Peter Moody and Naomi Kauffeldt to help attendees determine if compensation technology is right for their organization and how to prepare for the implementation process. Attendees will learn what factors impact organizational readiness and influence timelines, how to identify and engage key stakeholders, ways to set measures for success and understand ROI and more.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.