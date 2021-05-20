Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and Increases its Fiscal 2021 EPS Guidance

Pre-tax income more than doubled to $47.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $22.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Diluted EPS was $0.71 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.26 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Sales for the quarter increased 11.1 percent. Organic sales increased 6.5 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation increased sales by 4.6 percent.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $56.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Diluted EPS guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2021 was increased to a range of $2.58 to $2.68 from the previous range of $2.48 to $2.58.



MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 115.7 percent to $47.8 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, compared to $22.2 million in the same quarter last year. Income before income taxes for the prior year quarter ended April 30, 2020 was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million primarily related to the write down of certain of the tangible and intangible assets in the Company’s Workplace Safety segment.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 increased 173.5 percent to $37.3 million compared to $13.6 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.71 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $0.26 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS for the prior year quarter ended April 30, 2020 was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of approximately $0.21 per share.

Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 increased 11.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 6.5 percent and an increase of 4.6 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 were $295.5 million compared to $265.9 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 12.9 percent in Identification Solutions and increased 6.4 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 9.8 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 2.2 percent in Workplace Safety.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2021 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 22.0 percent to $129.4 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021, compared to $106.1 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020. Income before income taxes for the prior year nine-month period ended April 30, 2020 was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million.

Net income for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021 increased 20.0 percent to $101.6 million compared to $84.7 million for the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.94 for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021, compared to $1.58 for the same period last year. Net income and earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share for the prior year nine-month period ended April 30, 2020 were reduced by non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million.

Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021 increased 1.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 1.7 percent and an increase of 2.8 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 were $838.6 million compared to $829.6 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales declined 0.5 percent in Identification Solutions and grew 5.6 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 2.1 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 0.5 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“Throughout the pandemic, we continued to invest in sales and marketing as well as research and development. These investments, coupled with improved market conditions, helped us to return to organic sales growth this quarter,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Our outlook is positive. We expect accelerated organic sales growth in our fourth quarter and into the future. Last month, we launched an all-cash tender offer in Finland to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Nordic ID Oyj. The acquisition of Nordic ID allows Brady to diversify and expand our presence in RFID into attractive new markets with faster long-term organic growth rates as we strengthen our product portfolio and service offerings. Brady is in a strong financial position and we are using this strong financial position to set ourselves up for strong and sustainable growth as we move past this pandemic.”

“This quarter, we generated diluted EPS of $0.71, which is an all-time quarterly record for Brady,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Brady continues to generate strong cash flow and has a very strong balance sheet. As of April 30, 2021, we had $321.8 million of cash on hand and no outstanding debt. We generated $56.0 million of cash flow from operating activities this quarter, which was an increase of 30.9 percent compared to last year’s third quarter. Although the economy is still challenged in certain geographies, we do expect the general trend of improving economic conditions to continue over the next several quarters and we believe that Brady is well positioned to prosper in this environment through both organic sales growth and growth through acquisitions. Brady’s strong balance sheet and cash generation position us well for future financial success.”

Fiscal 2021 Guidance:

The Company is increasing its full year fiscal 2021 earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance from its previous range of $2.48 to $2.58 to a range of $2.58 to $2.68. This equates to diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.64 to $0.74 in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, which would represent an approximate increase of 20 percent to 40 percent over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company also expects organic sales growth to be in the low-teen percentages in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. This guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2021 and assumes a continued economic recovery.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; raw material and other cost increases; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of Brady’s goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health issues and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 295,503 $ 265,943 $ 838,568 $ 829,555 Cost of goods sold 146,656 136,416 424,771 419,496 Gross margin 148,847 129,527 413,797 410,059 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,305 9,814 31,384 31,298 Selling, general and administrative 90,817 83,223 256,088 260,136 Impairment charges — 13,821 — 13,821 Total operating expenses 102,122 106,858 287,472 305,255 Operating income 46,725 22,669 126,325 104,804 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 1,181 112 3,372 3,252 Interest expense (131 ) (628 ) (288 ) (1,976 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 47,775 22,153 129,409 106,080 Income tax expense 10,229 8,520 27,017 21,396 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 37,546 13,633 102,392 84,684 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate (255 ) — (760 ) — Net income $ 37,291 $ 13,633 $ 101,632 $ 84,684 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.26 $ 1.95 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.26 $ 1.94 $ 1.58 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.26 $ 1.94 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.26 $ 1.93 $ 1.57 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,050 52,607 52,030 53,023 Diluted 52,449 52,972 52,341 53,512





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2021 July 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 321,801 $ 217,643 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,551 and $7,157, respectively 163,381 146,181 Inventories 122,847 135,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,032 9,962 Total current assets 621,061 509,448 Property, plant and equipment—net 121,126 115,068 Goodwill 422,091 416,034 Other intangible assets 18,528 22,334 Deferred income taxes 8,334 8,845 Operating lease assets 37,622 41,899 Other assets 31,415 28,838 Total $ 1,260,177 $ 1,142,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,234 $ 62,547 Accrued compensation and benefits 69,621 41,546 Taxes, other than income taxes 9,207 8,057 Accrued income taxes 2,711 8,652 Current operating lease liabilities 16,197 15,304 Other current liabilities 51,145 49,782 Total current liabilities 221,115 185,888 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,841 31,982 Other liabilities 61,595 61,524 Total liabilities 308,551 279,394 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,524,455 and 48,456,954 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 336,957 331,761 Retained earnings 771,797 704,456 Treasury stock—2,737,032 and 2,804,533 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (109,128 ) (107,216 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,548 ) (66,477 ) Total stockholders’ equity 951,626 863,072 Total $ 1,260,177 $ 1,142,466





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended April 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 101,632 $ 84,684 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,240 17,731 Stock-based compensation expense 8,003 7,180 Deferred income taxes (3,957 ) (309 ) Impairment charges — 13,821 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate 760 — Other (1,186 ) 1,698 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,247 ) 9,019 Inventories 15,210 (7,439 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,584 ) (5,653 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 39,244 (26,609 ) Income taxes (6,207 ) 1,790 Net cash provided by operating activities 154,908 95,913 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,411 ) (21,616 ) Other 2,567 (4,419 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,844 ) (26,035 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (34,290 ) (34,447 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,612 5,212 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,772 ) (7,832 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,593 ) (64,113 ) Other (231 ) 133 Net cash used in financing activities (39,274 ) (101,047 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,368 (9,023 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 104,158 (40,192 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 217,643 279,072 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 321,801 $ 238,880







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 218,065 $ 193,169 $ 610,484 $ 613,518 Workplace Safety 77,438 72,774 228,084 216,037 Total $ 295,503 $ 265,943 $ 838,568 $ 829,555 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 9.8 % (8.2 )% (2.1 )% (3.2 )% Currency 3.1 % (1.5 )% 1.6 % (1.1 )% Total 12.9 % (9.7 )% (0.5 )% (4.3 )% Workplace Safety Organic (2.2 )% 0.2 % (0.5 )% (0.5 )% Currency 8.6 % (4.1 )% 6.1 % (3.1 )% Total 6.4 % (3.9 )% 5.6 % (3.6 )% Total Company Organic 6.5 % (6.0 )% (1.7 )% (2.5 )% Currency 4.6 % (2.2 )% 2.8 % (1.6 )% Total 11.1 % (8.2 )% 1.1 % (4.1 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 47,539 $ 36,401 $ 126,818 $ 119,499 Workplace Safety 5,656 4,379 17,107 14,991 Total $ 53,195 $ 40,780 $ 143,925 $ 134,490 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 21.8 % 18.8 % 20.8 % 19.5 % Workplace Safety 7.3 % 6.0 % 7.5 % 6.9 % Total 18.0 % 15.3 % 17.2 % 16.2 % Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total segment profit $ 53,195 $ 40,780 $ 143,925 $ 134,490 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,470 ) (4,290 ) (17,600 ) (15,865 ) Impairment charges - (13,821 ) - (13,821 ) Investment and other income 1,181 112 3,372 3,252 Interest expense (131 ) (628 ) (288 ) (1,976 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 47,775 $ 22,153 $ 129,409 $ 106,080



