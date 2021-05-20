Face Shields Market to Reach USD 1,642.1 Million by 2028; Rising COVID-19 Cases Worldwide to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global face shields market size is expected to experience exponential growth by reaching USD 1,642.1 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled “Face Shields Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 832.3 million in 2020. Factors such as the surging COVID-19 cases worldwide and the increasing healthcare spending by several countries is expected to propel the demand for the product during the forecast period. According to CMS.gov, health care spending in the U.S. rose by over 4.6% in 2019. This resonates to about USD 11,582 per person in the country.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





List of the Top Companies Operating in the Face Shields Market:

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

AlphaProTech (Richmond, Australia)

Precept Medical Products, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (Texas, U.S.

Pyramex (Tennessee, U.S.)

Sanax Protective Products (Massachusetts, U.S.)

KARAM (Navi Mumbai, India)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

MSA (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited (Virginia, U.S.)

Radians, Inc. (Tennessee, U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Other Key Players





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/face-shields-market-105155





Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into a full face shield and half face shield. On the basis of type, the market is divided into reusable and disposable. Furthermore, on the basis of the end-user industry, the market is classified into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, transportation, and others.

Based on the end-user industry, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to hold the largest global market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing adoption of advanced face shields to ensure complete protection of the employees working at several manufacturing facilities globally.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides effective analysis on several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Cases of COVID-19 to Propel Market Growth

After inflicting serious damages on human lives and economy of several major countries in 2020, the send wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit several regions worldwide. According to the WHO Coronavirus dashboard, as of 6th April 2021, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has been staggering 131,309, 792 with over 2,854,276 deaths worldwide. The increasing cases of COVID-19 puts enormous strain on the healthcare settings to contain the disease. This is expected to surge the demand for advanced personal protection equipment (PPE) kits worldwide. Therefore, this is projected to contribute to the global face shields market growth in the forthcoming years.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/face-shields-market-105155





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the stringent government regulations and the increasing healthcare spending that will propel the demand for advanced face shields in the region. North America stood at USD 248.7 million in 2020.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the rising cases on COVID-19 in countries such as France, Germany, and Spain. Moreover, presence of established manufacturing industries in the region will boost the demand for these shields between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership Among Key Players to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The global market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are striving to maintain their dominance by partnering other companies to expand their face shields portfolio to cater to the increasing demand from the healthcare sector. Moreover, the other major companies are adopting organic and inorganic strategies that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Key Industry Developments:

May 2020 – Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. acquired Precept Medical Products, a company that provides medical clothing. The company is focusing on developing advanced medical equipment to help healthcare professionals combat the novel coronavirus spread.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/face-shields-market-105155





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Face Shields Market Supply Chain Challenges Impact on Price Supply-Demand Analysis Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Face Shields Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Full Face Shield Half Face Shield By Type (Value) Reusable Disposable By End-use Industry (Value) Manufacturing Construction Chemical Oil & Gas Healthcare Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/face-shields-market-105155









Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for COVID-19, Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles, Face Mask, and Face Shield}, Protective Clothing {Isolation Gowns, Coveralls, and Others}, Hand Protection/Safety Gloves, and Respiratory Protection/N95 Respirators) By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Protective Face Mask Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Medical Face Mask {Surgical & Procedure, N-95 Respirators, and Others}, Respirator, and Others), By Usage (Disposable, and Reusable), and By End-Use (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd