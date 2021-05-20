Customer Experience and Reputation Program BrokersUnited Opens Waitlist Registration

San Ramon, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokersUnited, a technology consortium designed to help brokers grow their business and improve their customer experience, today announces that after a successful initial pilot with hundreds of brokers, is re-opening the waitlist for new member requests. Individual brokers and wholesale lenders can now visit BrokersUnited.com to request access to join, which includes free broker access to #1 mortgage CX and reviews platform, Experience.com, and customer experience insights and benchmarking to participating lenders.

BrokersUnited was launched in late 2020 to ensure all brokers have access to best-in-class technology and a collective voice to establish a consistent borrower experience with their wholesale lenders. Until now, brokers have been at a disadvantage to large lenders who have access to enterprise-grade and best-of-breed technology platforms, and they are on the hook for a borrower experience that is often controlled by their wholesale lenders. BrokersUnited is dedicated to bridging this gap so mortgage brokers can deliver on their promise to provide the best borrower experience.

Since launch, BrokersUnited has processed tens of thousands of transactions and sent nearly 1,000 surveys to gather CX data and improve local search rankings for the initial pilot group. “As an independent mortgage broker, Experience.com has always been out of reach because it has been an enterprise tool. As I open my own shop, I’m really excited about how this will help me grow my business,” said Rich Hayden, Broker and Owner of Hayden Home Mortgage.

“We're all stronger when we work together to achieve great things,” said Dave Schroeder, EVP of Wholesale Lending at Caliber Home Loans. “That's really the value of BrokersUnited. The objective of this collaboration is supporting the growth of the broker channel through optimization of customer experience, marketing of their business, and collaborating with lenders to develop solutions from the insights gained.”

BrokersUnited also brought in industry leader, Kristin Messerli, as the Program Director earlier this year. In addition to growing the broker and lender partner community, Messerli and team are actively collaborating with other enterprise technology partners to deliver more value to the BrokersUnited broker network this year.

“Together, we are building a platform that will empower brokers through tools, technology and partnerships,” says Messerli. “We are so excited to open this up to all brokers and lenders that want to participate in this transformative venture.”

To learn more about BrokersUnited and join the program, visit brokersunited.com.

About BrokersUnited

BrokersUnited is a strategic consortium between mortgage lenders and brokers, launched by a group of major wholesale mortgage lenders and technology companies. The mission of BrokersUnited is to boost the visibility of mortgage brokers by collecting and sharing CX feedback. Members of BrokersUnited have access to industry-leading enterprise CX and reputation management tools, regardless of company size. Launched in 2020. For more information or to join, visit www.brokersunited.com.