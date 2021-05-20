Worldwide Anti-Graffiti Coatings Industry to 2028 - Increase in Demand from the Transportation Market

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Substrate, End-Use, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapidly growing industries such as automotive and construction, coupled with rising need to apply coatings on automobiles and building walls to prevent from graffiti are key factors driving market growth.



Market Size - USD 79.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends - Increasing focus on development of advanced anti-graffiti coatings and business expansion in untapped markets.



The global anti-graffiti coatings market size is expected to reach USD 102.8 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Revenue growth of the global anti-graffiti coatings market is expected to be driven by growing need for applying anti-graffiti coatings on surfaces of automobiles, building walls, and infrastructure such as monuments, institutions, residential and commercial buildings in order to protect from graffiti.



Increasing awareness regarding benefits of applying anti-graffiti coatings among manufacturers, coupled with rising demand for such coatings from property owners to safeguard their houses or commercial setups are driving market growth. Some potential areas where graffiti can be done include construction structures such as business buildings, public stations, historical monuments, schools, shopping malls, government buildings, subways, buses, trains, statues, fencing walls, etc.



Stringent regulations regarding environment pollution emitting from coatings and need for hazardless water-borne coatings, and high cost required to remove graffiti from surfaces are factors expected to drive growth of the global anti-graffiti coatings market.



High cost of these coatings is major factor that could hamper growth of the global anti-graffiti coatings market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the substrate segments, the metal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.4% in the global anti-graffiti coatings market in 2020, due to growing demand and adoption of metal substrates for applying on metal and concrete surfaces.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing number of construction as well as reconstruction activities, technological advancements such as nanotech coatings and bio-based coatings by players operating in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 27.7 Million in 2020, owing to rapid urbanization, increasing government initiatives for infrastructure development and rising adoption of anti-graffiti coatings for applying on infrastructure, monuments and other public buildings

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Protective Coatings International Ltd., Hydron Protective Coatings, Sika AG, the Valspar Corporation, and CSL Silicones Inc. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u519vc