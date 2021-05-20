Global Aerospace Plastics Market (2020 to 2028) - by Type, Plastic Type, Aircraft Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Plastics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Plastic Type, By Aircraft Type, By Application And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing adoption of light-weight aircrafts and preference for fuel-efficient material such as plastics for manufacturing aircraft components are key factors driving market growth.



Market Size - USD 16.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends - Rising number of air travelers, and increasing investments for fleet expansion with technologically advanced aircrafts.



The global aerospace plastics market size is expected to reach USD 27.74 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Factors boosting growth of the global aerospace plastics market include need for increasing number of aircrafts in commercial as well as military sector. Primary factors include increasing spending on tours and trips, rapid globalization resulting in need to travel across countries and region for business purposes. However, high capital requirement for manufacturing plastics could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the aircraft type segments, the commercial aircraft segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.8% in 2020, due to rising need for fleet expansion, requirement of lightweight materials for manufacturing fuel-efficient aircrafts

Among the type segments, the line fit segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global aerospace plastics market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts investments for component replacement in commercial and military aircrafts, well-developed aviation sector.

Europe market accounted for considerably high share in terms of revenue in 2020, owing to well-developed aviation industry, availability of professionals and skilled workforce for development and designing complex aircraft structures.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 3,887.9 Million in 2020, due to growing aviation industry, presence of some major aircraft manufacturers, increasing number of air travelers, and adoption of plastics for manufacturing lightweight aircrafts.

Key players profiled in the report include Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., Premium Aerotec, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Toho Tenax Company Limited, Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kaman Corporation. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

