GOGL – Q1 2021 Presentation

| Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited Golden Ocean Group Limited

Oslo, NORWAY

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s first quarter 2021 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4dtch4ov

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial In/UK Local #:+44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free):+44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #:800 518 74
USA #:

 		+1 631-5107-495

 
Confirmation Code:9661474
  

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Golden Ocean Q1 2021 - Presentation