NFI’s UK electric vehicle partnership with BYD achieves major milestone with delivery of its 500th electric bus and is well positioned for the future with an additional 500 EV buses on order across the UK

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has delivered its 500th electric bus. This major milestone comes less than five years after rolling out its first battery-electric bus and will see the 500th vehicle, a zero-emission Enviro400 double deck bus, join the fleet of the partnership’s original customer, Go-Ahead London.



As the UK’s transition to zero-emission transport continues to accelerate, the BYD ADL partnership has already taken firm orders for the next 500 electric buses for public transit operators. In a testament to the UK’s leadership in zero-emission vehicle adoption, these 500 new vehicles are expected to be delivered over the next 12 months and will bring the partnership’s total deliveries to over 1,000 units.

BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI. BYD and ADL combined their strengths in October 2015 to offer reliable and cost-effective electric buses for operators in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. The partnership has been a tremendous success, and it continues to strengthen with plans for complete UK builds at ADL’s facilities to start later in 2021.

Go-Ahead London has worked closely with the BYD ADL partnership since its inception, becoming its launch customer in 2016 and continuing to support product development with its operational experience. The very first BYD ADL electric bus – a BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decker – joined the handover of the 500th as the manufacturers paid tribute to Go-Ahead London’s crucial role in the deployment of electric buses in the UK. Go-Ahead is now the country’s biggest operator of electric buses, having received nearly half of the 500 BYD ADL electric buses delivered so far.

Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer of NFI, said: “The milestone of 500 electric buses delivered is an exciting one, for NFI, for the BYD ADL partnership, and for the UK. It’s very fitting that our 500th bus be delivered to Go-Ahead, as they are a driving force in the UK’s adoption of zero-emission transit and have been supporting our partnership since the beginning. The world of transportation is changing, and NFI continues to lead the evolution to electrification in the UK and around the world through a focus on delivering the highest quality products and working with industry leading partners.”

NFI is leading the global electrification of mass mobility, operating in more than 80 cities in four countries that have completed over 40 million electric service miles. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. NFI is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities. In addition, NFI’s Infrastructure Solutions team, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for sustainable mobility projects, has installed over 200 chargers to date.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindy Norris

P: 320.406.3386

Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15fe7f2f-9699-482d-a971-302d92122558