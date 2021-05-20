DraftKings Joins NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing and its esteemed driver, Bubba Wallace, pending regulatory approval in applicable jurisdictions. The official sponsorship will debut at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021, with the team continuing to sport the DraftKings logo for each race of the 2021 season. While DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, the agreement with 23XI Racing positions DraftKings to hit a new gear in its motorsports offerings, integrations and entertainment.



“Joining forces with the 23XI Racing organization near the beginning of its growth makes this collaboration all the more impactful for DraftKings,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer at DraftKings. “Beyond the brand and product integrations of this deal, we also greatly admire Bubba Wallace’s ongoing advocacy for social justice and Inclusion, Equity and Belonging efforts because they align perfectly with our company values.”

The new deal allows DraftKings and 23XI Racing to promote an authentic in-app experience for racing fans, and they will also collaborate on a cross-channel social media content video series including race previews and data presented by DraftKings. Fans can also expect to see DraftKings as the primary partner of the No. 23 Camry at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 27, 2021. As the Official Free-to-Play Partner of 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace, DraftKings Sportsbook will launch a free-to-play pool ahead of the event with custom prizes like signed Bubba Wallace merchandise.

“As we continue to build the foundation of 23XI Racing, it’s important for us to add brands that align with our values both on and off the track,” added interim 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “DraftKings is a leader in sports technology and entertainment and a company that we were able to add to our already stellar list of sponsors who’ve joined us in our first year. Adding DraftKings allows us to bring unique experiences to our fans as we continue to grow our reach showcasing our team to fans outside the NASCAR platform, as well as work together in support for social justice and other Inclusion, Equality and Belonging efforts. We’re looking forward to having DraftKings be a part of the growth of 23XI Racing and seeing them on the track at Pocono for their primary race.”

“I’m excited to see what we are capable of creating together as we welcome DraftKings to the 23XI Racing family,” said Bubba Wallace. “As a big fan of the company, this relationship marks a historic moment as we integrate with a leader in sports technology and entertainment to enhance the experience of racing fans across the board.”

More information about DraftKings is available at www.draftkings.com . DraftKings’ NASCAR and full line of products are available via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single car team’s driver. 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.

