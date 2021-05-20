New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasma Fractionation Market By Product, By Sector, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073606/?utm_source=GNW

Human plasma is considered as a source of different proteins. Though, only some of these proteins are beneficial for creating therapeutic plasma products. The separation process, purification, and extraction of these proteins from the plasma are known as the Plasma fractionation. The proteins obtained from the plasma are majorly classified into major group viz. immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumins. Immunoglobulins help in treating various autoimmune diseases and enhance the immune response. Clotting factors are helpful in treating various kinds of blood diseases like hemophilia. Lastly, the albumins are helpful during low albumin levels or fluid loss.



The plasma fractionation process is majorly dependent on various aspects like solubility of the products, and their physical & chemical conditions like ionic strengths, pH levels, and temperature, etc. the extracted plasma items, also called as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) which are then subjected to several physical and mechanical treatments for virus inactivation like Chromatography centrifugation, detergent/solvent treatment, Nanofiltration, heat treatment, sterile filtration and ultrafiltration with an aim to attain homogeneity of plasma extracted from various donors and cut down the risks of viral transmissions.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis has influenced each sector across the world. For example, when WHO declared the COVID-19 as global pandemic, nations around the world imposed strict lockdown restrictions to implement social distancing norms as a method to reduce the spread. This results in disruption, restrictions, challenges, and changes in every segment of every industry. Likewise, the plasma fractionation market has also faced some severe impacts by the pandemic. For example, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a reduction in the number of blood donations and plasma collections, which restricted the growth of the global plasma fractionation market as it results in the disruption in raw material supply.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Coagulation factor VIII and Coagulation factor IX. Immunoglobulin procured the maximum revenue share of the plasma fractionation market and would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the varied usage of immunoglobulin in several disorders like primary and secondary immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases.



Sector Outlook



Based on Sector, the market is segmented into Private Sector and Public Sector. Based on the sector, the private sector obtained the maximum revenue share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. This is owing to the numerous private players operating in the plasma fractionation market which gather and fractionate a big amount of plasma into derivatives like albumin, immunoglobulin, and others. Therefore, this is likely to push the growth of the overall plasma fractionation market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific displays attractive opportunities for leading players operating in the plasma fractionation market. This is due to the existence of governmental bodies that control and manage plasma collection, fractionation, and sales are the primary aspects that are fueling the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. Moreover, increasing cases of medical conditions like high fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), hemophilia, and primary & secondary immune deficiencies also propel the development of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB S.A, Biotest AG (Tiancheng International Investment Limited), Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, and Bio Products Laboratory Limited.



Strategies deployed in Plasma Fractionation Market



Mar-2021: Octapharma got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two Octapharma supplements to Biological License Applications. These approvals strengthened the company’s pediatric critical care product portfolio.



Jan-2021: Octapharma signed an agreement with Akron Biotech. The agreement was focused on producing virally inactivated human AB serum developed from Octaplas for the cell therapy market.



Oct-2020: Grifols acquired a plasma fractionation plant, an immunoglobulin and an albumin purification plant in Montreal from the South Korean firm, GC Pharma (Group). In a separate transaction, the company acquired 11 plasma collection centers in the United States property of Green Cross. These acquisitions strengthened Grifols’ presence in Canada.



Apr-2020: Kedrion Biopharma collaborated with Kamada Ltd. The collaboration was aimed to develop, manufacture, and distribute human plasma-derived Anti-SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) polyclonal immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients.



May-2020: Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) launched ALBUMINEX 5% (human albumin) solution for injection and ALBUMINEX 25% (human albumin) solution for injection in US. These solutions are used for the treatment of hypovolemia, ascites, and hypoalbuminemia including burns, acute nephrosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and cardiopulmonary bypass.



Jun-2017: CSL Limited announced an agreement to acquire 80 percent equity of Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biological Products Co. Ltd., a plasma-derived therapies manufacturer from Humanwell Healthcare Group Co. Ltd. The acquisition will give CSL a strategic presence in the Chinese domestic plasma fractionation market and would complement the leadership position that its CSL Behring business has built.



