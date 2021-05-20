New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market By Indication, By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073605/?utm_source=GNW

An apochromatic lens provides high light transmission, which allows superior imaging at lower light intensities. The ophthalmology microscopes offer clear visualization, unmatched depth of field, superior ergonomics, and more effective workflow. An ophthalmic surgical microscope is developed of various kinds, they can either be fixed or flexible, and few models offer a second observer set of binoculars, few of which can independently adjust the focusing mechanism.



Aspects like surging the geriatric population and spurring efficacy of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries are expected to provide growth avenues for the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market. Moreover, the growth of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market is expected to be fueled by the increased cases of several eye-related diseases around the world. On the other hand, the development of the global market would be hampered by the surge in custom tax which limits the import of medical devices. This is the major threat to market growth. In addition, one of the main obstacles to the growth of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market is the high price of maintenance. However, the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market would be boosted by the extensive R&D activities in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging.



The global COVID-19 crisis has caused a partial or complete lockdown of manufacturing units, which do not fall in the category of essential goods, due to consistent lockdown in leading countries like the U.S., India, China, Japan, and Germany. Increasing cases of COVID-19 have further caused the delay of non-emergency surgical methods and in-hospital therapies. This, as a result, has decreased surgical training in hospitals and also hospital visits of the patients. In addition to it, it was revealed that the ophthalmic microscopes considerably cause risk of COVID-19 cases for surgeons, as COVID-19 available in tears could act as a source of cross-infection for ophthalmologists since, routine ophthalmic checkups are generally carried out in a setting with close doctor-patient contact.



Indication Outlook



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Trabeculactomy, Cataract Surgery, Lasik, Keratoplasty Surgery and Other Indications. Based on indication, the cataract surgery segment garnered the highest revenue share in 2020. For example, as per the American of Ophthalmology survey in North America, approximately 24.4 million persons are suffering from cataracts, and this number would further increase by 38.7 million by 2030.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into On Casters, Table Top, Ceiling Mounted and Wall Mount. The on-casters microscope segment procured the maximum share in 2020 and would show a similar trend during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits provided by the on-caster microscope like efficient maneuvering and repositioning functionality that need the lowest amount of effort, which assist in decreasing the duration of the operation.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into On Hospital & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment would obtain the largest share during the forecast years. This is due to a surge in surgical care prices. Additionally, a few insurers have planned to incentivize patients to undertake surgery at age-related macular degeneration (ASCs) instead of hospital outpatient departments.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Moreover, North American emerged as the leading region in the ophthalmic operating room microscope market in 2020. This is credited to the massive patient base who suffers from ophthalmic diseases in the U.S. In addition, well set-up healthcare infrastructure and rise in ophthalmic surgeries have fuelled the demand for ophthalmic operating room microscopes in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems), Topcon Corporation, Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Seiler Instrument, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Inami & Co., Ltd., and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG.



Strategies deployed in Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market



Mar-2021: Alcon, CorNeat Vision, and LiveU announced partnership. Following this partnership, CorNeat and LiveU successfully implemented an on-demand Remote Surgeon Virtual Presence (RSVP) solution. Both the companies cooperated with Alcon for using its NGENUITY 3D Visualization System to successfully perform remote supervised hands-on training of Canadian cornea experts located at the Kensington Eye Institute in Toronto, without leaving Israel.



Dec-2020: Zeiss came into partnership with Vivo for jointly promoting and developing breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology. The first “vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system” would be featured in the vivo X60 series. Also, the companies aimed to establish the vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab, a joint R&D program for innovate mobile imaging technology for Vvo’s flagship smartphones.



Oct-2020: Zeiss Group announced its partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The partnership was focused on accelerating Zeiss’ transformation into a digital services provider that embraced a cloud-first approach. By standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure, ZEISS delivers its customers with enhanced digital experiences, addresses changing market needs more quickly and increases its productivity.



Jul-2020: Topcon Healthcare took over the Henson line of perimetry products, including the Henson 9000 and 7000, from Elektron Eye Technology (EET) of Cambridge, UK. The acquisition broadened company’s product portfolio.



Jul-2019: Johnson and Johnson Vision opened the Surgical Vision Experience Center at the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Jacksonville, FL. The Center serve as Johnson & Johnson Vision’s premier physical training space and laboratory setting for a variety of experiential educational programs.



Jul-2018: Alcon launched the new Ngenuity 3D Visualization System with Datafusion. Through the addition of Datafusion, Ngenuity delivers integration with the Constellation Vision System for vitreoretinal surgery. The high-definition screen of the Ngenuity system provides retinal surgeons 3D visualization of the back of the eye with greater depth and detail during surgery than traditional microscopes.



Apr-2017: Johnson and Johnson Vision Care completed the acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics. The acquisition included ophthalmic products in the laser refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and consumer eye health areas of patient care. These product lines integrated with the ACUVUE contact lenses business, operating under the umbrella of Johnson & Johnson Vision.



