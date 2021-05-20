Worldwide Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the peripheral nerve stimulators market and it is poised to grow by $141.03 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on peripheral nerve stimulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for peripheral nerve stimulators over oral medications and increasing aging population and rising nerve injury cases.

The peripheral nerve stimulators market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of neurologic disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral nerve stimulators market growth during the next few years.

The report on peripheral nerve stimulators market covers the following areas:

Peripheral nerve stimulators market sizing

Peripheral nerve stimulators market forecast

Peripheral nerve stimulators market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral nerve stimulators market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioness Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Plc, PAJUNK GmbH Medical Technology, SPR Therapeutics Inc., SunMed LLC, and Xavant Technology Pty Ltd.. Also, the peripheral nerve stimulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Transcutaneous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Percutaneous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Implantable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Stimulating Feature

Market segments

Comparison by Stimulating Feature

PNS-TOF - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PNS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Stimulating Feature

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Avanos Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bioness Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic Plc

PAJUNK GmbH Medical Technology

SPR Therapeutics Inc.

SunMed LLC

Xavant Technology Pty Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

