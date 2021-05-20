Worldwide Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the peripheral nerve stimulators market and it is poised to grow by $141.03 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on peripheral nerve stimulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for peripheral nerve stimulators over oral medications and increasing aging population and rising nerve injury cases.
The peripheral nerve stimulators market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of neurologic disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral nerve stimulators market growth during the next few years.
The report on peripheral nerve stimulators market covers the following areas:
- Peripheral nerve stimulators market sizing
- Peripheral nerve stimulators market forecast
- Peripheral nerve stimulators market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral nerve stimulators market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Avanos Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioness Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Plc, PAJUNK GmbH Medical Technology, SPR Therapeutics Inc., SunMed LLC, and Xavant Technology Pty Ltd.. Also, the peripheral nerve stimulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7lexe