Global Janitorial Services Market By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Cleaning is considered to be one of the most outsourced services in different facilities like corporate buildings, educations buildings, hospitals, hotels, retail outlets, and commercial & residential buildings. Both indoor as well as outdoor cleaning services, fall under the ambit of janitorial services and they include floor polishing, cleaning, trash pickup, and window washing.



Janitorial service requires a high number of labor and the development of the market primarily relies on the growth of the real estate industry. The janitorial services market suffered a decline in its growth during the economic recession after 2008 because of its reliance on the real estate market. Owing to the collapse of several mortgage obligations, the growth of the market also witnessed a sharp dip. However, the growth of the janitorial services market is expected to boost by the fact that various government bodies and industrial companies are establishing a longer-term contract with an aim to clean facilities.



Leading players operating in the market are putting heft investment on R&D activities, deploying technologies like IoT and other IT systems and solutions in order to manage cleaning services efficiently. This factor is set to drive the growth of the global janitorial services market in the near future. This will considerably increase their OPEX while will be eventually managed by the customer in the form of additional procurement expenses in the janitorial services market. These R&D activities are helping in develop new cleaning equipment that is extremely effective and cater to the growing demand for cleaning services across a wide range of industries. The growth prospects are bright for the global janitorial services market due to these factors.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Standard Cleaning, Floor Care Services, Damage Restoration Cleaning, Exterior Window Cleaning, and Other End Use. The damage restoration cleaning segment would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. These services commonly include dehumidification, water extraction, debris removal, mold and mildew remediation, and site reconstruction based on the cause. The prime factors responsible for the growth of this segment are natural calamities and remodeling of the sites. Exterior window cleaning would show a major growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial complex, office buildings, and skyscrapers witness higher demand for these services.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. The commercial segment emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue by obtaining the maximum market share in 2020. The demand for janitorial services in the commercial sector is mainly driven by the increment in the number of business activities and low unoccupied space which require cleaning on the regular basis.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in terms of revenue in the global janitorial services market. The existence of global companies and the massive adoption of these services in the region are becoming the catalyst for the growth of the market. Along with this, the demand for the overall janitorial services market is further driven by the growing demand for green treatments.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABM Industries, Inc., Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Coverall North America, Inc., Jani-King International, Inc., Aeon Delight Co., Ltd., National Service Consortium, ISS Group, Mitie Group PLC, WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Aveco Holding AG), and Stanley Steemer International, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Janitorial Services Market



Mar-2021: Mitie unveiled a new air disinfection service using ultraviolet light. This service helps to eliminate harmful bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mold. Through the partnership with Luxibel, the service utilizes UVC purification lamps with unique & advanced designs, which are installed either carefully in air vents and ceiling tiles, or showed to aid customers’ and employees’ peace of mind.



Jan-2021: ABM came into a contract with Etihad Airways, an international airline. This contract aims to deliver cabin-safe cleaning services over the airline’s fleet of aircraft at London’s Heathrow Airport.



Dec-2020: Mitie completed the acquisition of Interserve Facilities Management. Through this acquisition, the companies would transform their competitive positioning, using significant growth opportunities for both businesses.



Nov-2020: ABM extended its partnership with JFK International Air Terminal, the private operator of the 2 million square foot Terminal 4 (T4). Under this expansion, ABM would clean the airport with its improved clean disinfection process, which includes frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces like railings, door handles, and countertops, utilizing electrostatic sprayers used by specialists in ABM uniforms.



Nov-2020: Mitie signed an integrated facilities management (IFM) contract worth £56m for five years with Magnox Ltd. This contract ensures Mitie provides a fully integrated FM service at 14 sites, 12 nuclear sites, a hydroelectric plant, and a technical office based all over the UK. By combining technology under the contract, Mitie would also work to enhance Magnox Ltd employees’ experience, at the same time work on site.



Jul-2020: ServiceMaster signed an agreement with Goldshield Technologies, maker of proprietary antiseptic and anti-microbial products. Under this agreement, this latest service offering, which is the next generation of infection prevention would be available to each 1,200 ServiceMaster Restore & ServiceMaster Clean franchises across the world.



Jul-2020: ISS Facility Management service introduced Pure Space, a new disinfection and hygiene solution. It works by evaluating every traffic and touchpoint, detecting high-touch surfaces & customizes an appropriate hygiene plan for that environment. It also makes sure that high-touch areas remain safe for many hours after getting disinfected.



Jun-2020: Mitie introduced Citrox Protect, the UK’s first cleaning service with a chemical-free cleaning product. The company claimed that the product is proven to kill the Covid-19 virus on surfaces for six months. This product is a non-toxic cleaning product made up of two natural components silicon dioxide & Citrox, an antiviral substance taken out from citrus fruits.



Mar-2020: Mitie received a five-year contract to provide facilities management & catering services for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. Under this contract, Mitie will continue to deliver grounds maintenance, cleaning, security, linen & laundry, and helpdesk services for Hinchingbrooke Hospital & Stamford and Rutland Hospital.



Oct-2019: ServiceMaster announced the acquisition of Gregory Pest Solutions and McCloud Services. Both the acquisitions helped ServiceMaster to create a multi-brand service network at the same time, adding incredible commercial talent & portfolio to distinguish ServiceMaster in the eyes of its users and to get the benefits of having the most recognized & top brands in the commercial industry.



Sep-2019: ServiceMaster took over Nomor Holding AB, a Stockholm-based pest control company. This acquisition helped ServiceMaster to build a strong platform for growth in the highly fragmented European pest control market.



Feb-2018: Coverall North America acquired Orlando-based 4444 International, producer of sanitation and cleaning chemicals. The acquisition focused on offering a substantial growth opportunity for the Coverall brand in Florida’s top markets for this industry.



Sep-2017: ABM acquired GCA Services Group, a leading provider of facility services in the education and commercial industries. This acquisition aimed to grow the integrated company’s capabilities in the industrial, education, and other major sectors.



Jun-2017: ServiceMaster came into partnership with Dispatch, the enterprise technology company. This partnership aimed to make Dispatch the software platform of choice for ServiceMaster’s home warranty & pest control brands.



