Lemongrass and Inawisdom Partner to Help Clients Accelerate Data Discovery for Systems Running on AWS

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider and the leader in helping enterprises migrate and run their SAP systems on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has partnered with Inawisdom , an expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Analytics, and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. The companies will work together to help Enterprises build Data Lakes on AWS and leverage SAP data for cross-application process optimization, data discovery and SAP estate cost optimization.



As two of the leading specialist partners within the AWS Premier Partner ecosystem, Lemongrass and Inawisdom are uniquely capable of helping Enterprises harness the value of data in their SAP systems. Initially, the companies will leverage their accelerator tools to take the complexity out of data extraction and transformation. Once the data is ingested and a Data Lake is established, data discovery can begin. Lemongrass and Inawisdom have combined their skills to provide best-in-class analytics to create intelligent dashboards and visualizations that demonstrate the value of a client’s data, and showcase a path for successful productionization for long-term benefit. Data discovery can also be extended to include Machine Learning, to drive even further insights. The joint offering can be deployed in just six weeks.

“It is quite common for large enterprises to centralize their data sources and simply want to go in and discover ‘stuff’ quickly and cheaply. They might find something, or they might not, but in an agile AWS world, ‘failing fast’ (which is also a good result!) or finding insights to build a business case can now be achieved in just a few weeks. This is data discovery at its best,” said Ben Lingwood, CInO at Lemongrass. “Better still, it is now very quick and cost effective to do, so you can fail fast and move on to the next area without any noticeable business or cost impact.”

“Turning SAP and non-SAP data into true business insights can be time-consuming and expensive as well as being prone to human error,” said Neil Miles, CEO, Inawisdom. “This compelling joint offering with Lemongrass, automates and accelerates data discovery for customers quickly identifying business trends from multiple data sources, and extracting actionable intelligence from a single source of truth.”

Lemongrass has more than 5,800 SAP-on-AWS servers under management for clients in 17 countries in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, Public Sector, Banking and Insurance, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Telecomm, Retail, Logistics Service Providers, Manufacturing and Consumer Packaged Goods industries. In the past several months, Lemongrass has launched a disaster recovery solution and an application archiving solution. Lemongrass was also the first AWS partner to launch an integrated SAP offering with AWS Managed Services, and it was one of the first partners to leverage the new Consulting Partner Private Offers model in the AWS Marketplace with two consulting propositions now live.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on AWS, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

About Inawisdom

Inawisdom was founded to enable customers to rapidly discover business differentiation from their own data assets and beyond. Inawisdom is a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and specialists in advanced analytics, BI/MI and full stack services. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Inawisdom is headquartered in the UK, with offices in Suffolk, London and Rotterdam and serves global organizations across UK, Europe and the Middle East. Inawisdom was acquired by Cognizant in December 2020.

