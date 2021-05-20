Rapidly Growing Construction Fintech Company Builds Momentum with Key Appointments

Built Technologies has added several proven technology executives to its leadership ranks as part of an ambitious plan to reimagine the way that money moves throughout construction



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built , the leading provider of construction finance management software, services and payments announces the appointment of several members to its senior leadership team. On the heels of a successful start to the year in which the startup raised $88 million in Series C funding while recording its strongest quarterly growth to date, Built has named Bob Elliott to Chief Revenue Officer; Bill Parker to Chief Technology Officer; Nichole Wischoff to Vice President of the company’s Built for Construction vertical; Matt Marshall to Vice President of Client Services; and Stephanie Rolewicz to Director of Implementations and Lender Channel Partnerships.

The appointments are both strategic and timely for Built, whose platform has now been used to manage over $100 billion in construction spending since its launch in 2015. As the construction industry continues its rebound from a tumultuous year, Built has remained steadfast in its development of software that simplifies and automates the processes by which construction lenders, developers and contractors work together.

The addition of several proven executives, each with a track record of helping emerging technology companies scale rapidly, is intended to accelerate growth in its Sales, Product, and Customer Service. Built’s customers already include some of the most notable construction lenders and commercial and residential real estate developers in North America.

A bit about the appointments:

Bob Elliott joins Built from Forter, a global fraud prevention software company, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. Over a 25+ year career, Elliott has led Sales operations for multiple industry leaders, including Hootsuite, SAP, i2 Technologies, J.D. Edwards, Ariba and Sybase. At Built, he will focus on expanding key customer relationships across all segments of the business.

Bill Parker joins Built as CTO to lead the company’s engineering, information security and infrastructure efforts. Prior to Built, Parker spent two decades in Fintech, helping to build, automate and scale one of the nation’s largest mortgage and consumer loan origination systems. Most recently, he was the CEO of Rocket Loans.

As Vice President of the Built for Construction vertical within Built, Nichole Wischoff is responsible for the group’s end-to-end product management and group strategy. She will also take the lead on launching new business initiatives, including Built Technologies Insurance Services. Previously, Wischoff was the Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at One Finance.

As the VP of Client Services, Matt Marshall will lead the Built team responsible for delivering value to its customers throughout the entire customer journey. Prior to joining Built, Marshall was the Director of Operations of the Marketplace business at Q2, a leading provider of digital banking solutions.

Stephanie Rolewicz, in her role as Director of Implementations and Lender Channel Partnerships, will handle the implementation of Built software across all business segments. Previously, Rolewicz was Managing Director of Commercial Lending Business Technology for Union Bank.

“First and foremost, we are adding really great people who are proven leaders in their respective areas and who are excited about the problems we’re solving,” said Chase Gilbert, CEO of Built. “Taken together, the appointments will help us scale up in key areas more quickly, enabling us to better serve customers and fully maximize the special opportunity we have here at Built. We couldn’t be more excited about the next phase of our growth.”

About Built

Built is the leading provider of construction finance technology. Built connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, commercial real estate owners, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and other industry vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction ecosystem. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the construction financing process in real-time, the platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Built is used by more than 130 of the nation’s leading construction lenders and thousands of owners and contractors to manage over $100 billion of construction spend to date. For more information, visit: www.getbuilt.com .