SADA Opens Global Delivery Center in Armenia

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, announces the opening of a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Yerevan, Armenia. This is the first such facility established by SADA, whose international presence currently includes wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and Ireland. The goal of the SADA GDC in Armenia is twofold: to provide additional delivery and support services to companies around the world that are adopting Google Cloud, and to develop the technical capabilities of aspiring IT workers in a region that is rapidly becoming a popular European technology hub.



According to a recent Forbes articl e, “Tech is now the largest foreign investment in Armenia and many of the world’s most powerful technology firms—including Intel, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Synopsys and Cisco—all have a physical presence there, as the country’s tech sector grew 33% in 2018 to become a $250 million a year industry.” Meanwhile, a recent LinkedIn article highlighted the need to develop Armenia’s IT workforce to support its burgeoning tech community.

SADA, whose co-founders Hovig and Annie Safoian, as well as CEO Tony Safoian, were born and raised in Armenia, has taken these messages to heart. Under the leadership of Hovig, who is Chairman of SADA’s Board of Directors, and Naira Khurshudyan, who is Managing Director of the GDC, SADA is aggressively recruiting workers with a background in technology. SADA is working closely with the Armenian government and local universities, and plans to hire at least 50 people at the GDC in Armenia within two years.

New GDC employees will participate in SADA’s novel training program , which includes guidance from certified cloud engineers and the opportunity to work alongside SADA’s U.S.-based teams in support of current customer projects. The SADA GDC is located at The Hub at Lovers Park in Yerevan.

“The GDC’s primary function will be as an engineering center of excellence for all SADA customers,” said Khurshudyan. “Our customers need ‘follow-the-sun’ capabilities to enhance our professional services in the areas of infrastructure modernization, Anthos and data engineering/analytics. The GDC will also provide key back-office support functions to assist in scaling our rapid growth.”

“SADA’s growth in the cloud market is demanding that we create new offerings to streamline setup and activation of Google Cloud,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, who has spoken about his excitement and vision for pursuing the GDC in Armenia. “With that in mind, the GDC will also serve as a ‘Technical Onboarding Center’ for all our customers, offering streamlined services that accelerate the initial steps for adopting Google Cloud Platform.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .