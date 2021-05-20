VistaGen Therapeutics to Present at Two Investor Conferences in June

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing new generation medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 2nd at 2:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/vtgn/1876041 Registration: To attend the virtual conference, please contact your Jefferies representative.





William Blair 41 st Annual Virtual Growth Stock Conference Date: Thursday, June 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/vtgn/1959945 Registration: To attend the virtual conference, please contact your William Blair representative.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Company Contacts

Mark A. McPartland / Mark Flather

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: +1 (650) 577-3600

Email: IR@vistagen.com