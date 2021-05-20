Arkose Labs Wins Business, Cybersecurity and Payments Award Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced a series of awards and honors it has garnered this month from Cyber Defense Magazine, FinTech Futures and Fast Company.



Arkose Labs is proud to announce the following accolades:

Winning three Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for Hot Company in Fraud Prevention; CEO of the Year; and Top Women in Cybersecurity

Shortlisted for Best Use of Security/Anti-Fraud Solution in Payments by Fintech Futures’ 2021 PayTech Awards

Named an honoree for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas



In accepting three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, Arkose Labs was highlighted for its ongoing work in fraud prevention and for two of its executives: CEO Kevin Gosschalk was named CEO of the Year and Chief Marketing Officer Vanita Pandey was identified as one of the top women in cybersecurity today.

“Arkose Labs, along with Kevin and Vanita, embody three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In addition to CDM, Arkose Labs made the shortlist for Fintech Future’s 2021 PayTech awards in the Best Use of Security/Anti-Fraud Solution in Payments category. The winner for this award will be announced in July.

In the category of “Best World Changing Idea in North America,” Fast Company recognized Arkose Labs’ work around cyber threats and children, specifically their global study entitled “How to Get Kids Cyber-Savvy and Make a Safer Internet For All” that examined the online habits and cybersecurity knowledge of 84 children, ages 6 through 16, on three different continents. The children offered their insights on a range of issues related to online security, fraud and the sharing of personal data.

To increase awareness of the dangers of cybercrime for children during this critical time, Arkose Labs developed a multifaceted educational campaign around the study that included social media promotion, multiple media interviews, video interviews with the children, and a free ebook.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by both our industry peers in cybersecurity and across multiple industries,” said Gosschalk. “Our commitment to disrupting the economic drivers behind fraud is what motivates us, and when organizations like CDM, Fintech Futures and Fast Company recognize those results, they’re endorsements we’re very proud of.”

Arkose Labs is not resting on its laurels, as it’s been a busy month for the company. In addition to the above awards, Arkose recently raised a $70 million Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with additional participation from Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and previous investors M12 and PayPal Ventures, bringing the total funding to $114 million to date.

Additionally, Arkose Labs released new fraud data revealing global fraud trends worth monitoring. Its Q2 Arkose Labs Fraud and Abuse Report , indicated an uptick in fraud originating from North America along with a significant amount of human-driven attacks originating from North America.

