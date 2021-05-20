D-BOX believes in a rapid return of moviegoers to theatres

English French

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Company”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is expecting the exhibition, amusement and leisure industries to see a solid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Hollywood Reporter, as vaccines roll out across the world, restrictions lift and theaters reopen, it appears that audiences are willing to pay more for a premium experience such as D-BOX, treating themselves to an enhanced and upgraded experience after a year stuck at home. On the heels of the box office openings of Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Kombat, which were the most successful since March 2020, D-BOX is proud to announce a full slate of exciting and long-awaited D-BOX encoded films over the next several months. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, D-BOX’s share of theatrical reoccurring revenues(1) accounted for about 25 per cent of overall D-BOX revenues.



Theatres are currently operating in countries such as Japan, China and Australia, while more and more are reopening at full capacity across the USA. Opening weekend ticket sales in D-BOX for Godzilla vs Kong were greater than the previous Godzilla movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, demonstrating a growing appetite for a premium, out-of-home theatrical experience for those who have been unable to recreate the experience at home with streaming platforms during the pandemic. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, approximately 27 per cent of audiences have paid to experience premium large formats to see Godzilla vs. Kong, which is significantly more than the usual 15 per cent, according to Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros in the USA.

D-BOX is excited to add its trademark haptic experience to several highly anticipated films until the end of the year (28 films have already been confirmed by movie studios). It has proven to enrich stories and movies by perfectly synchronizing the movement in the seat with the action on the big screen. This immersive haptic experience adds a new layer of storytelling and allows users to feel the excitement, suspense and emotion while feeling as though they are truly part of every story. The key D-BOX theatrical films set to release in coming months include success titles:

A Quiet Place II

Cruella

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Fast & Furious 9

Black Widow

Space Jam 2

Snake Eyes

Hotel Transylvania 4

Jungle Cruise

Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Dune

No Time to Die

Top Gun Maverick

The King’s Man

Morbius

“People have been sitting in their living rooms for over a year and now that they see the light at the end of the tunnel, when they will go out, they will want something special. D-BOX can add to their theatrical experience,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with our different studio partners, to be able to add the D-BOX haptic technology to a variety of different film genres; from action and horror to family-fun movies. The wide slate of D-BOX films planned over the next few months is key to supporting our exhibitor partners and to helping reignite the return to theatres.”

With the pandemic having reshaped many aspects of the theatrical experience, D-BOX remains committed to offering a variety of different films to our partners and to D-BOX fans across the globe.

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com .