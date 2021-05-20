908 Devices to Participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will participate virtually in the upcoming William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.



908 Devices’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 3rd at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: https://ir.908devices.com/news-events/events.

