Seedo Corp. Appoints Dr. Yahav Bleicher, A Recognized Expert with Extensive Experience in Extracts, Natural Foods, and Nutraceuticals, to Develop the Company's Pharma Grade Saffron.

﻿TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), today announced the appointment of Dr. Yahav Bleicher, an expert in his field, to be in charge of extracting and developing the company's new line of products.

Dr. Bleicher brings with him decades of experience as a highly trained professional in the natural products' industry, functional foods & beverages, and a unique specialization in nutraceuticals, extracts and application methods of botanicals and nutraceuticals.

Dr. Bleicher is a licensed pharmacist and herbalist whose been researching plants and formulations for years. He owns a degree in biochemistry and agriculture from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Israeli Volcanic Institute (ARO) where he led an Israeli invention of the extraction of Omega 3 from plants.

Commenting on the appointment, David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp., stated: “From a professional perspective, Yahav brings to Seedo Corp. a broad, practical experience with a variety of products, and an in-depth expertise in developing extracts, natural products and nutraceuticals. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our strategic goals.”

"I'm happy for this opportunity to contribute with my knowledge and vast experience to Seedo's innovation and look forward to a fruitful research and development process" stated Dr. Bleicher."

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agritech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

